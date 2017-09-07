        <
          Playoff odds for all 32 NFL teams

          Ben ArledgeESPN.com
          The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has lines for every NFL team to make the playoffs for the 2017 season. The New England Patriots lead the way (-6000) as the most likely team to make the playoffs, while division rival New York Jets are the least likely at 40-1. Here are the playoff odds for all 32 NFL teams.

          This file was updated Sept. 7.

          AFC East

          New England Patriots

          Yes -6000
          No +1600

          Miami Dolphins

          Yes +450
          No -650

          Buffalo Bills

          Yes +700
          No -1100

          New York Jets

          Yes +4000
          No -20000

          AFC North

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Yes -400
          No +300

          Baltimore Ravens

          Yes +145
          No -170

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Yes +200
          No -250

          Cleveland Browns

          Yes +2000
          No -10000

          AFC South

          Indianapolis Colts

          Yes +350
          No -450

          Tennessee Titans

          Yes -120
          No EVEN

          Houston Texans

          Yes +150
          No -180

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Yes +350
          No -450

          AFC West

          Oakland Raiders

          Yes -150
          No +130

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Yes -130
          No +110

          Denver Broncos

          Yes +200
          No -250

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Yes +210
          No -260

          NFC East

          Dallas Cowboys

          Yes -140
          No +120

          New York Giants

          Yes EVEN
          No -120

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Yes +130
          No -150

          Washington Redskins

          Yes +350
          No -450

          NFC North

          Green Bay Packers

          Yes -340
          No +270

          Minnesota Vikings

          Yes +145
          No -170

          Detroit Lions

          Yes +320
          No -420

          Chicago Bears

          Yes +800
          No -1400

          NFC South

          Atlanta Falcons

          Yes -130
          No +110

          Carolina Panthers

          Yes -120
          No EVEN

          New Orleans Saints

          Yes +220
          No -270

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Yes +150
          No -180

          NFC West

          Seattle Seahawks

          Yes -450
          No +350

          Arizona Cardinals

          Yes +130
          No -150

          Los Angeles Rams

          Yes +600
          No -900

          San Francisco 49ers

          Yes +1500
          No -5000

