The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has lines for every NFL team to make the playoffs for the 2017 season. The New England Patriots lead the way (-6000) as the most likely team to make the playoffs, while division rival New York Jets are the least likely at 40-1. Here are the playoff odds for all 32 NFL teams.
This file was updated Sept. 7.
AFC East
Yes -6000
No +1600
Yes +450
No -650
Yes +700
No -1100
Yes +4000
No -20000
AFC North
Yes -400
No +300
Yes +145
No -170
Yes +200
No -250
Yes +2000
No -10000
AFC South
Yes +350
No -450
Yes -120
No EVEN
Yes +150
No -180
Yes +350
No -450
AFC West
Yes -150
No +130
Yes -130
No +110
Yes +200
No -250
Yes +210
No -260
NFC East
Yes -140
No +120
Yes EVEN
No -120
Yes +130
No -150
Yes +350
No -450
NFC North
Yes -340
No +270
Yes +145
No -170
Yes +320
No -420
Yes +800
No -1400
NFC South
Yes -130
No +110
Yes -120
No EVEN
Yes +220
No -270
Yes +150
No -180
NFC West
Yes -450
No +350
Yes +130
No -150
Yes +600
No -900
Yes +1500
No -5000