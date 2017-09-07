The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has lines for every NFL team to make the playoffs for the 2017 season. The New England Patriots lead the way (-6000) as the most likely team to make the playoffs, while division rival New York Jets are the least likely at 40-1. Here are the playoff odds for all 32 NFL teams.

This file was updated Sept. 7.

AFC East

New England Patriots

Yes -6000

No +1600

Miami Dolphins

Yes +450

No -650

Buffalo Bills

Yes +700

No -1100

New York Jets

Yes +4000

No -20000

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers

Yes -400

No +300

Baltimore Ravens

Yes +145

No -170

Cincinnati Bengals

Yes +200

No -250

Cleveland Browns

Yes +2000

No -10000

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts

Yes +350

No -450

Tennessee Titans

Yes -120

No EVEN

Houston Texans

Yes +150

No -180

Jacksonville Jaguars

Yes +350

No -450

AFC West

Oakland Raiders

Yes -150

No +130

Kansas City Chiefs

Yes -130

No +110

Denver Broncos

Yes +200

No -250

Los Angeles Chargers

Yes +210

No -260

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Yes -140

No +120

New York Giants

Yes EVEN

No -120

Philadelphia Eagles

Yes +130

No -150

Washington Redskins

Yes +350

No -450

NFC North

Green Bay Packers

Yes -340

No +270

Minnesota Vikings

Yes +145

No -170

Detroit Lions

Yes +320

No -420

Chicago Bears

Yes +800

No -1400

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Yes -130

No +110

Carolina Panthers

Yes -120

No EVEN

New Orleans Saints

Yes +220

No -270

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yes +150

No -180

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks

Yes -450

No +350

Arizona Cardinals

Yes +130

No -150

Los Angeles Rams

Yes +600

No -900

San Francisco 49ers

Yes +1500

No -5000