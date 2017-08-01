SVP says Steph Curry is a better golfer than most people realize, but the NBA star is a long shot to make the cut on the Web.com tour. (0:47)

With the summer still in full swing, Stephen Curry is entering his first professional golf event this week: the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic.

His entry via a sponsor's exemption has drawn enough buzz that one Las Vegas sportsbook has booked odds on him winning the tournament and making the cut. But they aren't giving the Golden State Warriors star much of a chance to do either.

Steph Curry has traded in the the hard wood for the green this summer. Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT via Getty Images

Curry finished an impressive fourth in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe a couple weeks ago, but that was a pro-am.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook opened him as a 3,000-1 long shot to take him the title. The golfer with the second-worst odds is Coret Conners at 80-1. Austin Cook is the favorite at 15-1, followed by Sam Ryder and Tom Lovelady at 18-1.

Curry has odds of +1500 to make the cut and -5000 to miss it. A $100 bet on him making the cut would win $1,500, while a $100 wager on him not to make it would win $2.

The tournament starts Thursday at TPC Stonebrae in Hawyard, California.