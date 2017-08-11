Stefano Fusaro discusses how the Cowboys will line up in the backfield with Ezekiel Elliott suspended for the first six games of the season. (0:46)

Las Vegas sportsbooks scrambled to take down various odds on the Dallas Cowboys on Friday afternoon, after news broke that star running back Ezekiel Elliott had been suspended by the NFL for six games.

Multiple sportsbooks halted betting on Dallas' Week 1 home game against the New York Giants. The Cowboys had been listed as a 4.5-point favorite over the Giants at most books, before the game was taken off the board.

Books also stopped accepting wagers on Dallas' season win total, which had been listed at 9.5. Book managers said they wanted to hear about any potential appeal from the Cowboys before reposting the number.

"I want to hear what [Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones has to say," said Chris Andrews, sportsbook director at the South Point Casino.

The Cowboys had been a popular bet to win the Super Bowl this offseason. Only the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders had attracted more money to win the Super Bowl than the Cowboys at the South Point, where Dallas was listed at 5-1 odds to start the week.

The Westgate SuperBook moved the Cowboys' odds to win the Super Bowl from 10-1 to 12-1. The Green Bay Packers are now the favorites in the NFC at 7-2, followed by the Seattle Seahawks at 9-2 and the Atlanta Falcons at 5-1. Dallas is 6-1.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Elliott is expected to appeal the suspension, which stems from a violation of the league's personal conduct policy.