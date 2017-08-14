Jordan Spieth opens as 2018 Masters favorite

Jordan Spieth has been installed as the favorite to win the 2018 Masters, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

On Monday, Spieth opened as the favorite at 7-1 to win next year at Augusta National. Dustin Johnson is next at 8-1, followed by Rory McIlroy at 10-1. Jason Day, Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama are each 15-1, while a pair of 2017 major champions, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka, opened at 25-1.

Thomas, who won the PGA Championship over the weekend, received minimal betting support at the SuperBook. His odds dipped from 30-1 to 35-1 before the tournament. Thomas closed with a 3-under 68 at Quail Hollow to win the 2017 PGA Championship on Sunday.

"We did well on Thomas," Westgate assistant manager Jeff Sherman told ESPN in an email.

More money was bet on Spieth to win the PGA Championship than any other golfer at the multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks. He finished in 28th at 2-over.

"Spieth is the most popular here," Sherman added. "At this time, I expect that to continue to the Masters where his record is top notch."

Spieth has finished 11th, second, first and second in his past four Masters appearances. Defending Masters champion Sergio Garcia is 30-1 to win next year's Masters, along with Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson and Paul Casey. Tiger Woods opened at 100-1 to win next year's Masters, which tees off on April 5.