100 college football betting nuggets to know

College football went to the 'dogs last season, 200 of them.

During the 2016 regular season, exactly 200 teams, designated underdogs by the betting odds, pulled off outright upsets. That's the most upsets in the last 12 seasons, according sports betting database BetLabSports.com on SportsInsights.

Underdogs also had their most successful season against the point spread in 2016, covering the number in 52.5 percent of games. That's the highest percentage in the last 12 seasons.

Of note, though, last season's run of 'dogs followed a 2015 campaign that was dominated by favorites. Underdogs pulled 162 straight-up upsets in 2015, the second-fewest in the last 12 seasons. Favorites covered the spread in 423 games in 2015, the most of any of the last 12 seasons.

What 2017 brings in the battle of favorites versus underdogs is anyone's guess, but a regression to the mean wouldn't be surprising. Since 2005, favorites are 4,455-4,452 against the spread.

In the meantime, here are 100 notable Vegas-style nuggets to get you ready for the college football season:

• South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews, a college football specialist, doesn't have Alabama ranked No. 1 in his power ratings. "It's not like I have some slouch team [at No. 1]," Andrews said. "It's Ohio State, with Urban Meyer."

There's not a huge gap between the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide, Andrews added, noting that the betting market would likely dictate Alabama as a favorite over Ohio State in a head-to-head meeting. But, to start the season, the Buckeyes have the highest ceiling of any team in Andrews' eyes.

• More money has been bet on Alabama to win the national championship than any other team at multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks. At William Hill, 20 percent of the amount wagered on the book's odds to win the national championship has been on the Crimson Tide.

Most bets to win national championship at William Hill

1. USC

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Alabama

Most money wagered on to win national championship at William Hill

1. Alabama

2. USC

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Michigan

Notable national title bets at William Hill

• $500 on BYU at 300-1, placed Aug. 15. Would net $150,000.

• $1,000 on Stanford at 100-1, placed March 15. Would net $100,000.

• $200 on BYU 500-1, placed June 24. Would net $100,000

• $200 on Arkansas 500-1, placed July 5. Would net $100,000.

• $1,000 on Miami, Fla., at 75-1, placed Aug. 16. Would net $75,000.

• $2,000 on Louisville at 30-1, placed July 3. Would net $60K.

• $200 on Michigan St 250-1, placed Jan 11. Would net $50K.

• $200 on NC State at 250-1, placed Jan 11. Would net $50K.

• $100 on South Florida at 500-1, placed June 30. Would net $50K.

Notable movement in the Westgate SuperBook's odds to win the national title

• Wisconsin from 40-1 to 20-1

• Notre Dame from 60-1 to 25-1

• Oklahoma from 8-1 to 18-1

• Louisville from 10-1 to 30-1

• Michigan from 12-1 to 20-1

• LSU from 12-1 to 20-1

• Texas from 20-1 to 40-1

• Colorado 60-1 to 300-1

Sharp season-wins (Teams that have attracted bets from respected players at South Point)

• Arkansas over 6.5

• Army under 7

• Cincinnati over 6

• Florida Atlantic over 5

• Georgia State under 5

• Hawaii over 5

• Kansas over 3

• Marshall over 6

• UMass over 3

• Mississippi State over 5.5

• Penn State under 9.5

• San Diego State under 9

• Texas A&M under 7

Rise of the Trojans

"They're betting USC every way possible," said Jason Simbal, vice president of risk for Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology. • USC's season-win total opened at 9.5 (-130 over) at CG Technology, but has been bet up to 9.5 (-210 over).

• USC's odds to win the national championship have shortened from 8-1 to 7-1.

• USC is even-money to win the Pac-12.

• Trojans QB Sam Darnold has seen his odds to win the Heisman Trophy improve from 6-1 to 5-2.

Most bets to win the Heisman Trophy at CG Technology

1. Penn State RB Saquon Barkley

2. USC QB Sam Darnold

3. Ohio State QB JT Barrett

4. LSU RB Derrius Guice

5. Georgia RB Nick Chubb

Most money bet to win the Heisman Trophy at CG Technology

1. Darnold

2. Louisville QB Lamar Jackson

3. Barkley

4. Barrett

5. Guice

Best ATS teams since 2012

• Temple 39-24

• Colorado State 38-24

• Duke 30-20

• Georgia State 30-20

• Rice 36-25

Worst ATS teams since 2012

• UConn 18-40

• South Alabama 23-41

• Kansas 22-37

• California 23-38

• Arizona 25-40

Randy Edsall is taking over a UConn program that hasn't fared well ATS in the past five seasons. Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports

Notable national championship bets at CG Technology

• $8,000 on Alabama at 3-1.Would net $24,000.

• $2,000 on Clemson at 22.1. Would net $44,000.

• $800 on Miami (FL) at 85-1. Would net $68,000.

• $100 on Maryland at 150-1. Would net $15,000.

Notable nuggets

• Nevada sportsbooks have never had a losing September since gaming control began archiving sports betting revenue numbers in 1988.

• Underdogs have had the most success against the spread in October, going 616-583 against the spread during the middle month of the regular season over the last five seasons. During that same stretch, favorites have gone 637-598 ATS in November, their best month.

• Road teams have owned November, going 652-568 ATS during the regular season's final month since 2012. (Overall, road teams went 2,019-1,897 against the spread in the last five seasons).

• In the 2016 regular season, 52.2 percent of games stayed under the total, making it the best year for unders in the last 12 seasons.

• There have been more unders than overs in eight of the past 12 seasons.

• Unders have gone 510-459 in October over last five seasons.

• First-game favorites are 210-209 against the spread over the last five seasons.

• In the past five seasons, Ohio State and Boise State have been the most popular bets. The Buckeyes and Broncos each attracted 55 percent or greater of bets in 50 games, the most of any teams, according to BetLabSports.com on SportsInsights.

• Caesars Palace took a "few decent-sized bets" on Oklahoma State to win the Big 12, improving the Cowboys' odds from +300 to +175.

Best ATS home teams in last five seasons

• Colorado State 19-9

• Rice 16-9

• Arkansas State 19-11

• Baylor 19-11

• Fresno State 19-11

Worst ATS home teams in last five seasons

• South Alabama 9-24

• Appalachian State 9-24

• Purdue 11-24

• Akron 10-20

• Louisiana-Monroe 8-16

Coaching nuggets

• Coach Randy Edsall went 72-47 ATS (60.5 percent) at UConn from 2000-2010. After five unsuccessful seasons at Maryland, Edsall returns to coach the Huskies this year.

• Coach Nick Saban is 8-1 ATS in season openers at Alabama.

• Alabama is 3-12 ATS after a straight-up loss under Saban. The Crimson Tide lost in the national championship game to Clemson to end last season.

• For his career, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer 39-10 ATS with more than one week to prepare, including 9-3 in season openers.

• Teams coached by Ed Orgeron have gone 4-13 ATS in September, the worst such mark of any active coach.

• Three fast-starters: Texas A&M's Kevin Sumlin -- 24-11 ATS in September; Washington's Chris Petersen -- 24-15 ATS in September; Middle Tennessee's Rick Stockstill -- 25-16 in September.

• Since 2005, Kansas State coach Bill Snyder is 51-26 ATS in conference play.

• Since 2005, teams coached by Rich Rodriguez are 35-62 ATS in conference play.

• Since 2005, teams coached by Urban Meyer are 33-16 ATS versus nonconference competition.

• New Mexico State coach Doug Martin is 16-26 ATS versus nonconference competition, the worst such mark of any active coach.

• 59.0 percent of Arkansas coach Bret Bielema's games have gone over the total.

• 59.5 percent of Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald's games have gone under the total.

• Three strong-finishers: North Carolina's Larry Fedora -- 23-11 ATS in November; TCU's Gary Patterson -- 26-15 ATS in November; Wake Forest's Dave Clawson -- 19-9 ATS in November.

CFB head coaching ATS records School Conference Head coach ATS Wins ATS Losses Boston College Eagles ACC Steve Addazio 37 32 Clemson Tigers ACC Dabo Swinney 54 41 Duke Blue Devil ACC David Cutcliffe 97 81 Florida State Seminoles ACC Jimbo Fisher 46 42 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ACC Paul Johnson 98 79 Louisville Cardinals ACC Bobby Petrino 82 64 Miami Hurricanes ACC Mark Richt 100 99 NC State Wolfpack ACC Dave Doeren 39 34 North Carolina Tar Heels ACC Larry Fedora 60 48 Pittsburgh Panthers ACC Pat Narduzzi 11 12 Syracuse Orange ACC Dino Babers 22 22 Virginia Cavaliers ACC Bronco Mendenhall 78 69 Virginia Tech Hokies ACC Justin Fuente 33 26 Wake Forest Demon Deacons ACC Dave Clawson 56 41 Baylor Bears Big 12 Matt Ruhle 35 17 Iowa State Cyclones Big 12 Matt Campbell 33 24 Kansas Jayhawks Big 12 David Beaty 0 0 Kansas State Wildcats Big 12 Bill Snyder 168 120 Oklahoma Sooners Big 12 Lincoln Riley 0 0 Oklahoma State Cowboys Big 12 Mike Gundy 82 63 TCU Horned Frogs Big 12 Gary Patterson 101 15 Texas Longhorns Big 12 Tom Herman 13 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders Big 12 Kliff Kingsbury 26 21 West Virginia Mountaineers Big 12 Dana Holgorsen 31 40 Illinois Fighting Illini Big Ten Lovie Smith 5 7 Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten Tom Allen 0 0 Iowa Hawkeyes Big Ten Kirk Ferentz 120 98 Maryland Terrapins Big Ten D.J. Durkin 4 8 Michigan State Spartans Big Ten Mark Dantonio 84 75 Michigan Wolverines Big Ten Jim Harbaugh 36 33 Minnesota Golden Gophers Big Ten PJ Fleck 30 19 Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten Mike Riley 98 87 Northwestern Wildcats Big Ten Pat Fitzgerald 62 65 Ohio State Buckeyes Big Ten Urban Meyer 109 74 Penn State Nittany Lions Big Ten James Franklin 40 30 Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Jeff Brohm 13 13 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Big Ten Chris Ash 4 8 Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten Paul Chryst 37 27 Florida Atlantic Owls C-USA Lane Kiffin 24 25 Florida International Panthers C-USA Butch Davis 61 51 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs C-USA Skip Holtz 77 69 Marshall Thundering Herd C-USA Doc Holliday 41 41 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders C-USA Rick Stockstill 66 62 North Texas Mean Green C-USA Seth Littrell 6 5 Old Dominion Monarchs C-USA Bobby Wilder 19 21 Rice Owls C-USA David Bailiff 60 44 Southern Miss Golden Eagles C-USA Jay Hopson 4 11 UAB Blazers C-USA Bill Clark 7 5 UTEP Miners C-USA Sean Kugler 22 25 UTSA Roadrunners C-USA Frank Wilson 6 6 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers C-USA Mike Sanford 22 34 Army Black Knights Independent Jeff Monken 21 18 BYU Cougars Independent Kalani Sitake 9 3 Navy Midshipmen Independent Ken Niumatalolo 57 50 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Independent Brian Kelly 81 73 Akron Zips MAC Terry Bowden 54 67 Ball State Cardinals MAC Mike Neu 0 0 Bowling Green Falcons MAC Mike Jinks 4 8 Buffalo Bulls MAC Lance Leipold 10 14 Central Michigan Chippewas MAC John Bonamego 14 10 Eastern Michigan Eagles MAC Chris Creighton 18 17 Kent State Golden Flashes MAC Rob Senderoff 0 0 Miami RedHawks MAC Chuck Martin 22 13 NIU Huskies MAC Rod Carey 15 11 Ohio Bobcats MAC Frank Solich 114 109 Toledo Rockets MAC Jason Candle 6 5 UMass Minutemen MAC Mark Whipple 19 17 Western Michigan Broncos MAC Tim Lester 0 0 Air Force Falcons Mountain West Troy Calhoun 62 63 Boise State Broncos Mountain West Bryan Harsin 23 26 Colorado State Rams Mountain West Mike Bobo 16 7 Fresno State Bulldogs Mountain West Jeff Tedford 66 64 Hawaiʻi Rainbow Warriors Mountain West Nick Rolovich 5 7 Nevada Wolf Pack Mountain West Jay Norvell 0 0 New Mexico Lobos Mountain West Bob Davie 57 62 San Diego State Aztecs CHECK Mountain West Rocky Long 99 98 San José State Spartans Mountain West Brett Brennan 0 0 UNLV Rebels Mountain West Tony Sanchez 11 13 Utah State Aggies Mountain West Matt Wells 22 28 Wyoming Cowboys Mountain West Craig Bohl 22 19 Arizona State Sun Devils Pac-12 Todd Graham 70 62 Arizona Wildcats Pac-12 Rich Rodriguez 78 104 California Golden Bears Pac-12 Justin Wilcox 0 0 Colorado Buffaloes Pac-12 Mike MacIntyre 51 35 Oregon Ducks Pac-12 Willie Taggart 53 30 Oregon State Beavers Pac-12 Gary Andersen 55 40 Stanford Cardinal Pac-12 David Shaw 47 28 UCLA Bruins Pac-12 Jim Mora 30 31 USC Trojans Pac-12 Clay Helton 11 9 Utah Utes Pac-12 Kyle Whittingham 71 67 Washington Huskies Pac-12 Chris Petersen 71 58 Washington State Cougars Pac-12 Mike Leach 95 82 Alabama Crimson Tide SEC Nick Saban 147 114 Arkansas Razorbacks SEC Bret Bielema 68 62 Auburn Tigers SEC Gus Malzahn 35 26 Florida Gators SEC Jim McElwain 33 26 Georgia Bulldogs SEC Kirby Smart 5 7 Kentucky Wildcats SEC Mark Stoops 21 27 LSU Tigers SEC Ed Orgeron 25 26 Mississippi State Bulldogs SEC Dan Mullen 50 45 Missouri Tigers SEC Barry Odom 5 7 Ole Miss Rebels SEC Matt Luke 0 0 South Carolina Gamecocks SEC Will Muschamp 25 32 Tennessee Volunteers SEC Butch Jones 64 55 Texas A&M Aggies SEC Kevin Sumlin 52 56 Vanderbilt Commodores SEC Derek Mason 20 16 Appalachian State Mountaineers Sun Belt Scott Satterfield 18 18 Arkansas State Red Wolves Sun Belt Blake Anderson 22 14 Georgia Southern Eagles Sun Belt Tyson Summers 3 9 Georgia State Panthers Sun Belt Shawn Elliott 4 2 Idaho Vandals Sun Belt Paul Petrino 21 24 Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns Sun Belt Mark Hudspeth 38 34 Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Sun Belt Matt Viator 10 11 New Mexico State Aggies Sun Belt Doug Martin 45 67 South Alabama Jaguars Sun Belt Joey Jones 25 36 Texas State Bobcats Sun Belt Everett Withers 11 13 Troy Trojans Sun Belt Neal Brown 13 11 Cincinnati Bearcats The American Luke Fickell 6 6 Connecticut Huskies The American Randy Edsall 97 78 East Carolina Pirates The American Scottie Montgomery 3 9 Houston Cougars The American Major Applewhite 0 0 Memphis Tigers The American Mike Norvell 5 7 SMU Mustangs The American Chad Morris 13 11 South Florida Bulls The American Charlie Strong 42 42 Temple Owls The American Geoff Collins 0 0 Tulane Green Wave The American Willie Fritz 25 16 Tulsa Golden Hurricane The American Phillip Montgomery 14 9 UCF Knights The American Scott Frost 8 4

