Big money showed up in Las Vegas on Thursday, shaking up the odds for Saturday's megafight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

The MGM sportsbook took a $1 million bet on Mayweather, at -550 odds, from a VIP casino guest, who wired in the money to the casino cage Thursday afternoon, MGM vice president of race and sports Jay Rood told ESPN.

If Mayweather prevails, the bet would net just less than $182,000.

The $1 million bet on Mayweather is the largest reported wager on the fight to this point out of Las Vegas. It moved the odds on the undefeated boxing champion to -600 at the MGM.

"The price is skyrocketing right now," Rood said.

The $1 million bet was one of several big ones placed on Mayweather around town Thursday. The South Point sportsbook reported taking two bets of approximately $200,000 on Mayweather within 15 minutes of each other. Those bets followed a $50,000 bet on McGregor, at +450, that would net $225,000 if the Irishman pulls off the upset.

While the bigger money begins to appear on Mayweather, the books have a long way to go before evening out the action. For every one bet on Mayweather at the Westgate SuperBook, there were 12 on McGregor. But 76 percent of the money was on Mayweather.

The average size of bet on McGregor at the Westgate was $212. The average size of bet on Mayweather was $8,036.

The betting handle on the fight continues to exceed bookmaker's expectations.

By the time the opening bell sounds Saturday night, Mayweather-McGregor is expected to be the most-heavily bet boxing match ever, eclipsing the estimated $60 million bet at Nevada sportsbooks on Mayweather's bout with Manny Pacquiao in May 2015.