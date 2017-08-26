Doug Kezirian says oddsmakers are confident the Mayweather-McGregor fight will break the boxing record of $50 million in wagers. (2:11)

Big bets were coming in fast and furious in the hours leading up Saturday night's fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, highlighted by two more $1 million bets on the favored boxing champion.

The MGM and South Point sportsbooks each reported taking $1 million bets on Mayweather on Saturday afternoon, driving up the number of reported million-dollar bets on the fight to four, or three more than were reported for Super Bowl LI in Las Vegas.

"It's Super Bowl-esque," Bill Sattler, director of specialty games for Caesars Entertainment, told ESPN in a text message.

Even with the big bets on Mayweather, most sportsbooks were still facing sizable liability on the underdog McGregor. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT Saturday, Caesars Palace sportsbooks wrote more than 1,200 bets on the fight. Ninety-two percent of those bets were on McGregor.

Four hours before the fight, Mayweather's odds could be found as high as -675 and as low as -500. McGregor was around a 4-1 underdog at most sportsbooks.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook began the day with Mayweather at -700, but had moved the price down to -550 by midafternoon. Nevada sportsbooks were estimating that as much as $80 million could be bet on the fight statewide, making it the most heavily bet boxing match ever.

Statewide bets in Nevada on Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons reached $138.4 million.