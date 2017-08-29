Every NBA team's 2017-18 over/under

We've still got some time until the 2017-18 NBA season kicks off and the Golden State Warriors have a chance to defend their crown, but it's never too early to talk season win totals.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook on Tuesday released over/unders for all 30 NBA teams.

Here they are, sorted by division.

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

Boston Celtics 56.5

Toronto Raptors 48.5

Philadelphia 76ers 42.5

New York Knicks 30.5

Brooklyn Nets 28.5

Central

Cleveland Cavaliers 53.5

Milwaukee Bucks 47.5

Detroit Pistons 38.5

Indiana Pacers 31.5

Chicago Bulls 21.5

Southeast

Washington Wizards 47.5

Miami Heat 43.5

Charlotte Hornets 42.5

Orlando Magic 33.5

Atlanta Hawks 25.5

Western Conference

Northwest

Oklahoma City Thunder 51.5

Minnesota Timberwolves 48.5

Denver Nuggets 45.5

Portland Trail Blazers 42.5

Utah Jazz 40.5

Pacific

Golden State Warriors 67.5

Los Angeles Clippers 43.5

Los Angeles Lakers 33.5

Sacramento Kings 28.5

Phoenix Suns 28.5

Southwest

Houston Rockets 55.5

San Antonio Spurs 54.5

New Orleans Pelicans 39.5

Memphis Grizzlies 37.5

Dallas Mavericks 35.5