Every NBA team's 2017-18 over/under

We've still got some time until the 2017-18 NBA season kicks off and the Golden State Warriors have a chance to defend their crown, but it's never too early to talk season win totals.
The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook on Tuesday released over/unders for all 30 NBA teams.
Here they are, sorted by division.
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
Boston Celtics 56.5
Toronto Raptors 48.5
Philadelphia 76ers 42.5
New York Knicks 30.5
Brooklyn Nets 28.5
Central
Cleveland Cavaliers 53.5
Milwaukee Bucks 47.5
Detroit Pistons 38.5
Indiana Pacers 31.5
Chicago Bulls 21.5
Southeast
Washington Wizards 47.5
Miami Heat 43.5
Charlotte Hornets 42.5
Orlando Magic 33.5
Atlanta Hawks 25.5
Western Conference
Northwest
Denver Nuggets 45.5
Utah Jazz 40.5
Pacific
Golden State Warriors 67.5
Los Angeles Clippers 43.5
Sacramento Kings 28.5
Phoenix Suns 28.5
Southwest
Houston Rockets 55.5
San Antonio Spurs 54.5
New Orleans Pelicans 39.5
Memphis Grizzlies 37.5
Dallas Mavericks 35.5