          Week 1 college football betting nuggets to know

          Saquon Barkley and the Penn State Nittany Lions covered the spread in their final nine games of the 2016 season. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
          10:55 AM ET

          The opening week of college football is here! Let's look at some things to know as you bet the weekend slate of Week 1 college football games.

          All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. All games on Saturday unless otherwise specified.

          Akron Zips at Penn State Nittany Lions (-30.5, 66) -- 12 p.m. ET

          • Penn State covered in each its final nine games last season, finishing the season with a 10-3-1 ATS record. Only Temple was better against the number than the Nittany Lions.

          • The over hit in 10 of Penn State's 14 games last season. This will mark the first game with an over/under in the 60s for the Nittany Lions under James Franklin.

          Wyoming Cowboys at Iowa Hawkeyes (-11.5, 49.5) -- 12 p.m. ET

          • Wyoming is 7-1 ATS as an underdog in games started by quarterback Josh Allen, winning five of those outright.

          • Iowa is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games as a double-digit favorite.

          Maryland Terrapins at Texas Longhorns (-18.5, 56) -- 12 p.m. ET

          • Maryland was 1-6 ATS in road and neutral games in D.J. Durkin's first year as head coach last season.

          NC State Wolfpack (-5, 52.5) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks -- 3 p.m. ET (Charlotte)

          • North Carolina State is 13-6 ATS in non-conference games under head coach Dave Doeren.

          • In Will Muschamp's head coaching career, the total has gone under in 13 of the 19 games with an over/under of 50-plus.

          Michigan Wolverines (-5, 43) vs. Florida Gators -- 3:30 p.m. ET (Arlington)

          • The total has gone over in 17 of Michigan's last 21 games.

          Temple Owls at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-18.5, 55) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

          • Temple has gone 10-1 ATS as an underdog since 2015, winning seven of those outright.

          Troy Trojans at Boise State Broncos (-11, 62.5) -- 3:45 p.m. ET

          • Troy has covered in each of its last five games as a double-digit underdog.

          Western Michigan Broncos at USC Trojans (-26.5, 57) -- 5:15 p.m. ET

          • USC went 6-0 ATS as a double-digit favorite last season. The Trojans also went 5-1 ATS at home.

          Appalachian State Mountaineers at Georgia Bulldogs (-14.5, 45.5) -- 6:15 p.m. ET

          • Georgia has gone 2-7 as a double-digit favorite since 2015.

          • Appalachian State went 6-1 ATS in road and neutral games last season.

          Louisville Cardinals (-24.5, 68) vs. Purdue Boilermakers -- 7:30 p.m. ET (Indianapolis)

          • Since Bobby Petrino returned as head coach in 2014, Louisville has gone 10-3 ATS in games played in September.

          • Bobby Petrino's teams have covered in each of their last five season openers.

          Florida State Seminoles vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (-7, 49.5) -- 8 p.m. ET (Atlanta)

          • Under Nick Saban, Alabama has gone 9-1 ATS (10-0 straight up) in season openers.

          • Alabama is favored for the 98th time in its last 99 games. The Crimson Tide have gone 30-19 ATS in road and neutral games during that span.

          BYU Cougars vs. LSU Tigers (-15.5, 47) -- 9:30 p.m. ET (New Orleans)

          • BYU went 5-0 ATS as an underdog in Kalani Sitake's first year as head coach last season.

          West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (-4, 51.5) -- Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET (Landover, MD)

          • West Virginia has gone 1-7 ATS in its last eight neutral-site games.

          • In his head coaching career, Justin Fuente's teams have gone 6-2 ATS in games against ranked teams.

          Texas A&M Aggies at UCLA Bruins (-3.5, 56.5) -- Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

          • Under Kevin Sumlin, Texas A&M has gone 16-6 ATS in games played in August or September.

          Tennessee Volunteers (-3, 56) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets -- Monday at 8 p.m. ET (Atlanta)

          • Under Butch Jones, Tennessee has gone 5-0 ATS in neutral-site games.

