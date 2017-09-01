The opening week of college football is here! Let's look at some things to know as you bet the weekend slate of Week 1 college football games.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. All games on Saturday unless otherwise specified.

Akron Zips at Penn State Nittany Lions (-30.5, 66) -- 12 p.m. ET

Penn State covered in each its final nine games last season, finishing the season with a 10-3-1 ATS record. Only Temple was better against the number than the Nittany Lions.

The over hit in 10 of Penn State's 14 games last season. This will mark the first game with an over/under in the 60s for the Nittany Lions under James Franklin.

Wyoming Cowboys at Iowa Hawkeyes (-11.5, 49.5) -- 12 p.m. ET

Wyoming is 7-1 ATS as an underdog in games started by quarterback Josh Allen, winning five of those outright.

Iowa is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games as a double-digit favorite.

Maryland Terrapins at Texas Longhorns (-18.5, 56) -- 12 p.m. ET

Maryland was 1-6 ATS in road and neutral games in D.J. Durkin's first year as head coach last season.

NC State Wolfpack (-5, 52.5) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks -- 3 p.m. ET (Charlotte)

North Carolina State is 13-6 ATS in non-conference games under head coach Dave Doeren.

In Will Muschamp's head coaching career, the total has gone under in 13 of the 19 games with an over/under of 50-plus.

Michigan Wolverines (-5, 43) vs. Florida Gators -- 3:30 p.m. ET (Arlington)

The total has gone over in 17 of Michigan's last 21 games.

Temple Owls at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-18.5, 55) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Temple has gone 10-1 ATS as an underdog since 2015, winning seven of those outright.

Troy Trojans at Boise State Broncos (-11, 62.5) -- 3:45 p.m. ET

Troy has covered in each of its last five games as a double-digit underdog.

Western Michigan Broncos at USC Trojans (-26.5, 57) -- 5:15 p.m. ET

USC went 6-0 ATS as a double-digit favorite last season. The Trojans also went 5-1 ATS at home.

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Georgia Bulldogs (-14.5, 45.5) -- 6:15 p.m. ET

Georgia has gone 2-7 as a double-digit favorite since 2015.

Appalachian State went 6-1 ATS in road and neutral games last season.

Louisville Cardinals (-24.5, 68) vs. Purdue Boilermakers -- 7:30 p.m. ET (Indianapolis)

Since Bobby Petrino returned as head coach in 2014, Louisville has gone 10-3 ATS in games played in September.

Bobby Petrino's teams have covered in each of their last five season openers.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (-7, 49.5) -- 8 p.m. ET (Atlanta)

Under Nick Saban, Alabama has gone 9-1 ATS (10-0 straight up) in season openers.

Alabama is favored for the 98th time in its last 99 games. The Crimson Tide have gone 30-19 ATS in road and neutral games during that span.

BYU Cougars vs. LSU Tigers (-15.5, 47) -- 9:30 p.m. ET (New Orleans)

BYU went 5-0 ATS as an underdog in Kalani Sitake's first year as head coach last season.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (-4, 51.5) -- Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET (Landover, MD)

West Virginia has gone 1-7 ATS in its last eight neutral-site games.

In his head coaching career, Justin Fuente's teams have gone 6-2 ATS in games against ranked teams.

Texas A&M Aggies at UCLA Bruins (-3.5, 56.5) -- Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Under Kevin Sumlin, Texas A&M has gone 16-6 ATS in games played in August or September.

Tennessee Volunteers (-3, 56) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets -- Monday at 8 p.m. ET (Atlanta)