        <
        >

          Week 2 college football betting nuggets to know

          Stanford is 9-2 against the spread under coach David Shaw. Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire
          8:48 PM ET

          Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the weekend slate of Week 2 college football games.

          All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Saturday unless otherwise specified.

          South Florida Bulls (-17, 66) at Connecticut Huskies, 10:30 a.m. ET

          • Connecticut is 0-6 ATS in its past six games dating to last season. The Huskies are 14-35-1 ATS in their past 50 games, by far the worst record among FBS teams against the number since 2013.

          Cincinnati Bearcats at Michigan Wolverines (-34.5, 49), 12 p.m. ET

          • The total has gone over in 18 of Michigan's past 22 games.

          • Since the start of last season, Cincinnati is 3-10 ATS, including 1-6 ATS as an underdog.

          • This marks the biggest underdog Cincinnati has been since Oct. 10, 1998. The Bearcats lost 63-21 to Syracuse as 42.5-point underdogs in that game.

          Louisville Cardinals (-10, 62.5) at North Carolina Tar Heels, 12 p.m. ET

          • Louisville is 2-8 ATS in its past 10 games dating to last season. The Cardinals haven't covered since Nov. 5, 2016 at Boston College when they won 52-7 as 25-point favorites. They have lost five straight against the number.

          • North Carolina went 4-0 ATS in games following a straight-up loss last season.

          Iowa Hawkeyes (-2.5, 48) at Iowa State Cyclones, 12 p.m. ET

          • Iowa is 11-2 ATS as a road favorite since 2013. That's the best record by any FBS team with at least four games played as a road favorite during this span.

          Fresno State Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide (-43.5, 53), 3:30 p.m. ET

          • Alabama is favored for the 99th time in its past 100 games. The Crimson Tide have gone 55-43-1 ATS overall during this span.

          TCU Horned Frogs (-3.5, 58.5) at Arkansas Razorbacks, 3:30 p.m. ET

          • TCU is 2-8 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season. That includes a 41-38 loss against Arkansas as 9.5-point favorites in 2016.

          Pittsburgh Panthers at Penn State Nittany Lions (-21, 66.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

          • Pittsburgh has won outright in each of its previous two games when listed as an underdog of at least 20 points (+21.5 at Clemson in 2016, +28.5 at West Virginia in 2007).

          • Penn State is 11-3-1 ATS since the start of last season. Only Temple has been better against the number during this span.

          • In Penn State's first 40 games under James Franklin, it never played a game with an over/under in the 60s. This will now mark the second straight game the Nittany Lions play with a total in the 60s.

          Nebraska Cornhuskers at Oregon Ducks (-13.5, 70), 4:30 p.m. ET

          • Since Marcus Mariota left for the NFL, Oregon is 1-8 ATS as a double-digit favorite.

          Auburn Tigers at Clemson Tigers (-5, 53.5), 7 p.m. ET

          • The total has gone under in each of Auburn's past six games.

          Oklahoma Sooners at Ohio State Buckeyes (-7.5, 65), 7:30 p.m. ET

          • Under Urban Meyer, Ohio State is 15-4 ATS when listed as either a single-digit favorite or underdog. This includes a 45-24 win as a 1.5-point favorite against Oklahoma last season.

          • Oklahoma has won outright in four of its past five games as an underdog, with the only loss and non-cover coming against Ohio State last season.

          Georgia Bulldogs at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-4, 57), 7:30 p.m. ET

          • Notre Dame is 0-4 ATS in its past four games as a single-digit favorite, having lost outright each time.

          • Georgia is 5-0 ATS in its past five nonconference games away from home.

          Stanford Cardinal at USC Trojans (-6.5, 55.5), 8:30 p.m. ET

          • Under David Shaw, Stanford is 9-2 ATS as an underdog, having won seven of those games outright. This includes a pair of upset wins in the two games that Stanford was an underdog to USC during this span.

          Utah Utes (-1.5, 46.5) at BYU Cougars, 10:15 p.m. ET

          • The underdog has covered in six of the past seven meetings between these rivals.

          Boise State Broncos at Washington State Cougars (-10, 58.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

          • Boise State is 2-7-1 ATS in its past nine games against Power 5 opponents.

          • This will mark the first time in its past 28 games that Boise State is an underdog.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.