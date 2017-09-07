Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the weekend slate of Week 2 college football games.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Saturday unless otherwise specified.

South Florida Bulls (-17, 66) at Connecticut Huskies, 10:30 a.m. ET

Connecticut is 0-6 ATS in its past six games dating to last season. The Huskies are 14-35-1 ATS in their past 50 games, by far the worst record among FBS teams against the number since 2013.

Cincinnati Bearcats at Michigan Wolverines (-34.5, 49), 12 p.m. ET

The total has gone over in 18 of Michigan's past 22 games.

Since the start of last season, Cincinnati is 3-10 ATS, including 1-6 ATS as an underdog.

This marks the biggest underdog Cincinnati has been since Oct. 10, 1998. The Bearcats lost 63-21 to Syracuse as 42.5-point underdogs in that game.

Louisville Cardinals (-10, 62.5) at North Carolina Tar Heels, 12 p.m. ET

Louisville is 2-8 ATS in its past 10 games dating to last season. The Cardinals haven't covered since Nov. 5, 2016 at Boston College when they won 52-7 as 25-point favorites. They have lost five straight against the number.

North Carolina went 4-0 ATS in games following a straight-up loss last season.

Editor's Picks Best CFB Week 2 bets Week 2 of the college football season is here. Phil Steele, Chris Fallica and Stanford Steve combine to give their best bets on 14 games, including Ohio State-Oklahoma and Stanford-USC.

CFB betting look for Week 2: Jump on UCF bandwagon Will Harris identifies games to watch for Week 2 of the college football season, including a UCF-Memphis showdown and the intriguing matchup between Oklahoma and Ohio State. 1 Related

Iowa Hawkeyes (-2.5, 48) at Iowa State Cyclones, 12 p.m. ET

Iowa is 11-2 ATS as a road favorite since 2013. That's the best record by any FBS team with at least four games played as a road favorite during this span.

Fresno State Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide (-43.5, 53), 3:30 p.m. ET

Alabama is favored for the 99th time in its past 100 games. The Crimson Tide have gone 55-43-1 ATS overall during this span.

TCU Horned Frogs (-3.5, 58.5) at Arkansas Razorbacks, 3:30 p.m. ET

TCU is 2-8 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season. That includes a 41-38 loss against Arkansas as 9.5-point favorites in 2016.

Pittsburgh Panthers at Penn State Nittany Lions (-21, 66.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh has won outright in each of its previous two games when listed as an underdog of at least 20 points (+21.5 at Clemson in 2016, +28.5 at West Virginia in 2007).

Penn State is 11-3-1 ATS since the start of last season. Only Temple has been better against the number during this span.

In Penn State's first 40 games under James Franklin, it never played a game with an over/under in the 60s. This will now mark the second straight game the Nittany Lions play with a total in the 60s.

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Oregon Ducks (-13.5, 70), 4:30 p.m. ET

Since Marcus Mariota left for the NFL, Oregon is 1-8 ATS as a double-digit favorite.

Auburn Tigers at Clemson Tigers (-5, 53.5), 7 p.m. ET

The total has gone under in each of Auburn's past six games.

Oklahoma Sooners at Ohio State Buckeyes (-7.5, 65), 7:30 p.m. ET

Under Urban Meyer, Ohio State is 15-4 ATS when listed as either a single-digit favorite or underdog. This includes a 45-24 win as a 1.5-point favorite against Oklahoma last season.

Oklahoma has won outright in four of its past five games as an underdog, with the only loss and non-cover coming against Ohio State last season.

Georgia Bulldogs at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-4, 57), 7:30 p.m. ET

Notre Dame is 0-4 ATS in its past four games as a single-digit favorite, having lost outright each time.

Georgia is 5-0 ATS in its past five nonconference games away from home.

Stanford Cardinal at USC Trojans (-6.5, 55.5), 8:30 p.m. ET

Under David Shaw, Stanford is 9-2 ATS as an underdog, having won seven of those games outright. This includes a pair of upset wins in the two games that Stanford was an underdog to USC during this span.

Utah Utes (-1.5, 46.5) at BYU Cougars, 10:15 p.m. ET

The underdog has covered in six of the past seven meetings between these rivals.

Boise State Broncos at Washington State Cougars (-10, 58.5), 10:30 p.m. ET