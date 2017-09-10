Week 1 NFL gambling recap: ATS winners from every game

Miss any of Sunday's NFL action? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Buffalo running back Mike Tolbert scored on a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and the Bills' defense shut down the Jets, forcing two turnovers and holding New York to just 214 total yards. Savvy Jets bettors may have been able to salvage a push or win if they were lucky enough to bet the game when the line climbed all the way to -9 last week. Otherwise, Buffalo and the under were the winning sides.

Final score: Buffalo 21, New York 12

ATS winner: Buffalo

Total: Under 42

The losing team in the Super Bowl is now 2-16 ATS in Week 1 since 2000 after the Falcons prevailed but failed to cover the spread.

The Bears got a 19-yard touchdown pass from Mike Glennon to rookie back Tarik Cohen with 7:26 to play in the fourth quarter, answering an 88-yard catch-and-run from Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper that had put the Falcons in front 20-10.

The Bears had four cracks at a go-ahead touchdown from inside the Falcons' 10-yard line in the final minute, but two dropped passes allowed Atlanta to sneak out of Soldier FIeld with a win. Chicago was +250 on the money line.

This game attracted the most lopsided action of any of the early kickoffs, with multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks telling ESPN that Chicago was their biggest need in the morning.

Final score: Atlanta 23, Chicago 17

ATS winner: Chicago

Total: Under 48

The underdog Jaguars jumped out to a 19-0 lead and ran away in the second half. The Jaguars were around 2-1 underdogs on the money line.

Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson replaced starter Tom Savage in the second half. Jacksonville wide receiver Allen Robinson left the game in the first quarter with a left knee injury.

Final score: Jacksonville 29, Houston 7

ATS winner: Jacksonville

Total: Under 37.5

This was a back-and-forth game, as Philadelphia dominated the first half, but only led 16-14 at halftime. Washington took a 19-17 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Eagles scored 11 points in the final 2:02, including a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown by defensive tackle Fletcher Cox to cover the spread.

Final score: Philadelphia 30, Washington 17

ATS winner: Philadelphia

Total: Under 49.5

Detroit ran off 26 straight points in the second half to rally from behind and beat the Cardinals. Miles Killebrew's 35-yard interception return capped the flurry by the Lions and made Carson Palmer's late touchdown pass to J.J. Nelson meaningless.

This was one of a handful of games that changed favorites in the weeks leading up to Sunday. The Lions opened as small favorites, but the Cardinals closed as consensus 2-point favorites. This was the only game to go over the total in the early kickoffs.

Final score: Detroit 35, Arizona 23

ATS winner: Detroit

Total: Over 48.5

The underdog Raiders never trailed and prevailed in an evenly played game. Oakland outgained Tennessee by nine yards and had one more first down than the Titans. Neither team committed a turnover. New kicker Giorgio Tavecchio was 4-for-4 on field goals, including two 52-yarders. The Raiders improved to 9-2 straight-up and 10-1 ATS in their past 11 road games with Derek Carr starting at quarterback.

Final score: Oakland 26, Tennessee 16

ATS winner: Chicago

Total: Under 50

The Bengals committed five turnovers (including four interceptions by Andy Dalton) and failed to get on the board in three trips to the red zone, leading to the lowest-scoring game of the early kickoffs. Joe Flacco was only 9-for-17 for 121 yards, as Baltimore relied on its defense to win this one. The Ravens rushed 42 times for 157 yards to chew clock in the second half.

Final score: Baltimore 20, Cincinnati 0

ATS winner: Baltimore

Total: Under 41

Cleveland rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer led an eight-play, 73-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter and hooked up with receiver Corey Coleman with 3:36 left in the game for a touchdown to cover the spread. Pittsburgh led 14-7 at half and the game was within the spread for most of the contest.

Final score: Pittsburgh 21, Cleveland 18

ATS winner: Cleveland

Total: Under 47.5

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (-2.5)

With a total of 50, Vegas bookmakers didn't see foresee this one as a defensive battle -- but that's what it turned into. An early Aaron Rodgers pick-six was negated by a penalty, and Seattle led 3-0 at half. Green Bay scored its touchdowns off a first-and-goal from a Russell Wilson fumble and a free play when Seattle had 12 men on the field. Blair Walsh was a perfect 3-of-3 on field goals.

Final score: Green Bay 17, Seattle 9

ATS winner: Green Bay

Total: Under 50

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams (-4)

This one was over pretty quickly, as Indianapolis badly missed the injured Andrew Luck (spread was Colts -3/3.5 with Luck in). Scott Tolzein threw two pick-sixes and Jared Goff played his best game as a pro -- 306 yards and a TD. The Rams led 10-3 after the first quarter and 27-3 at halftime. Sunday at noon, over 93 percent of the money at William Hill US was on the under.

Final score: Los Angeles 46, Indianapolis 9

ATS winner: Los Angeles

Total: Over 41.5

Carolina Panthers (-4.5) at San Francisco 49ers

Cam Newton wasn't sharp in this one, consistently missing receivers high, but Carolina capitalized on San Francisco's mistakes (Brian Hoyer fumble and interception) and ground out a win. The Panthers led 13-0 at halftime and were up 23-0 late in the third quarter. All three favorites covered in the 4 p.m. ET games.

Final score: Carolina 23, San Francisco 3

ATS winner: Carolina

Total: Under 46