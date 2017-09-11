Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson moved in front of USC quarterback Sam Darnold and is now the favorite to win his second straight Heisman Trophy at the Westgate Las SuperBook.

Darnold began the season as the favorite at 9-2, with Jackson and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield behind him at 10-1.

Jackson accounted for 525 yards of offense and six touchdowns in Louisville's 47-35 win over North Carolina on Saturday. He leapfrogged Mayfield and Darnold and heads into a showdown with defending national champion Clemson as the favorite at 9-5. Clemson opened as 3.5-point road favorite over Louisville in the upcoming weekend's showcase game.

"Right now, [Jackson] seems to be the guy," Ed Salmons, assistant manager at the Westgate SuperBook, said.

Jackson, a junior, is looking to become the second player ever to win the Heisman Trophy multiple times. Ohio State running back Archie Griffin won the award in 1974 and 1975.

Mayfield, who led Oklahoma to an impressive 31-16 win at Ohio State on Saturday, is the second favorite at Westgate at 5-1, followed by Darnold at 6-1. Mayfield completed 27 of 35 passes for 386 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions against Ohio State, as the Sooners won outright as a 7-point underdog.

More money has been bet on Darnold to win the Heisman Trophy than any other player at Westgate. Through two games, the USC sophomore quarterback has completed 74.6 percent of his passes for 605 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Darnold remains the Heisman Trophy favorite at William Hill's Nevada sportsbooks, just barely ahead of Jackson and Mayfield. Jackson is the favorite at Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology.

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph are each 12-1 at the SuperBook.

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett has seen his Heisman odds tumble. He began the season at 15-1 but fell back to 25-1 at the Westgate after the loss to Oklahoma.