Las Vegas oddsmakers aren't giving up on Ohio State yet.

The Westgate SuperBook on Sunday dropped the Buckeyes from 3-1 to 6-1 to win the national championship, the day after Ohio State suffered a humbling 31-16 defeat at home to Oklahoma.

The Buckeyes dropped from No. 2 to No. 8 in this week's AP Top 25, but remain the second-favorites, along with USC and behind only No. 1 Alabama. The Crimson Tide are 8-5 at the Westgate.

Urban Meyer and Ohio State had a tough day against Oklahoma. Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire

Oklahoma moved up from 18-1 to 8-1 at the Westgate, but is still behind the Buckeyes.

Other sportsbooks were more aggressive with Ohio State's odds. William Hill's Nevada sportsbook dropped the Buckeyes back to 12-1 to win the national title. But the consensus belief among Las Vegas oddsmakers is that Ohio State remains playoff contenders.

"The year Ohio State won the national championship they lost to Virginia Tech in their first home game," said Ed Salmons, assistant manager and head football oddsmaker at the Westgate. "If they still win their games in front of them, they're going to be in the playoffs. So I'm not writing anyone off. The talent level is still there."

The Buckeyes currently would be favored over every team remaining on their schedule. The Westgate has Ohio State as a 7-point favorite over Penn State, when the Nittany Lions visit Columbus on Oct. 28. The Buckeyes are 4.5-point road favorites over Michigan in their season-ending showdown Nov. 25.

Ohio State, however, also was favored over Oklahoma, but was unable to slow down quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Sooners in the second half. It was the second-straight resounding defeat in a big game for the Buckeyes, who were shut out 31-0 by Clemson in last season's playoff.

Ohio State senior quarterback J.T. Barrett's odds to win the Heisman Trophy took a big hit with the loss to Oklahoma. He dropped back from 15-1 to 25-1 at the Westgate.

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson is now the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at 9-5 at the Westgate, followed by Mayfield at 5-1 and USC quarterback Sam Darnold at 6-1.