          Biggest bets for GGG-Canelo fight

          Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin square off on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Tom Hogan/Hogan Photos/Golden Boy Promotions
          7:08 PM ET
          David Purdum
          Unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin faces Canelo Alvarez on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

          As we did for the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, ESPN Chalk will keep you updated on the biggest bets throughout Vegas sportsbooks and the current odds leading up the fight.

          Current odds

          Gennady Golovkin -150
          Canelo Alvarez +130

          Biggest GGG bets

          • MGM vice president of race and sports Jay Rood expects the largest bets on the fight to be in the $200,000-$500,000 range. As of Sunday, MGM had already take "a couple low six-figure bets" on Golovkin, Rood said.

          • Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology took a $50,000 bet on Golovkin at -135 on Aug. 27, the day after the Mayweather-McGregor fight.

          Biggest Canelo Alvarez bets

          • The Westgate took a $10,000 bet on Alvarez at +130 last week.

          Notes on handle

          • The early betting on the fight was very even at most sportsbooks. With the handle already well into the six figures at MGM, only $3,100 more money had been bet on the favored Golovkin than on Alvarez.

          • Rood expects to handle multimillion dollars on the Golovkin-Alvarez fight. "It'll be about a third of Mayweather-McGregor," he said.

          • "They always say that, as a bookmaker, you just want good, solid, two-way action and just let the juice take care of itself," Ed Salmons, assistant manager of Westgate SuperBook, told ESPN. "That's what this fight is, just absolutely tremendous two-way action."

