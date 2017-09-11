Biggest bets for GGG-Canelo fight

Unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin faces Canelo Alvarez on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

As we did for the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, ESPN Chalk will keep you updated on the biggest bets throughout Vegas sportsbooks and the current odds leading up the fight.

Current odds

Gennady Golovkin -150

Canelo Alvarez +130

Biggest GGG bets

• MGM vice president of race and sports Jay Rood expects the largest bets on the fight to be in the $200,000-$500,000 range. As of Sunday, MGM had already take "a couple low six-figure bets" on Golovkin, Rood said.

• Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology took a $50,000 bet on Golovkin at -135 on Aug. 27, the day after the Mayweather-McGregor fight.

Biggest Canelo Alvarez bets

• The Westgate took a $10,000 bet on Alvarez at +130 last week.

Notes on handle

• The early betting on the fight was very even at most sportsbooks. With the handle already well into the six figures at MGM, only $3,100 more money had been bet on the favored Golovkin than on Alvarez.

• Rood expects to handle multimillion dollars on the Golovkin-Alvarez fight. "It'll be about a third of Mayweather-McGregor," he said.

• "They always say that, as a bookmaker, you just want good, solid, two-way action and just let the juice take care of itself," Ed Salmons, assistant manager of Westgate SuperBook, told ESPN. "That's what this fight is, just absolutely tremendous two-way action."