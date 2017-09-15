Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the weekend slate of Week 3 college football games.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Saturday unless otherwise specified.

Air Force Falcons at Michigan Wolverines (-23.5, 48) - 12 p.m. ET

Since the start of the 2014 season, Air Force is 10-4 ATS with eight outright wins as an underdog. As a double-digit underdog during this span, the Falcons are 3-0 ATS with two outright wins.

In Air Force's last 23 games, the over has hit 17 times. The over is 18-5 in Michigan's last 23 games.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (-12.5, 64) at Pittsburgh Panthers - 12 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh is 3-11 ATS in home games since Pat Narduzzi became head coach in 2015.

UCLA Bruins (-3, 73) at Memphis Tigers - 12 p.m. ET

Memphis has won outright as an underdog in each of the last two games that it hosted a ranked opponent (beat No. 13 Ole Miss by 13 as 10.5-point underdog in 2015 and beat No. 18 Houston by 4 as a 5-point underdog in 2016).

Wisconsin Badgers (-16, 40.5) at BYU Cougars - 3:30 p.m. ET

BYU has not been this large of an underdog since September 18, 2004, when it lost 42-10 as a 26-point 'dog to the top-ranked and eventual national champion USC Trojans.

BYU is 4-1 ATS in its last five games as a double-digit underdog.

Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators (-4.5, 49.5) - 3:30 p.m. ET

The over has hit in six of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-13, 51.5) at Boston College Eagles - 3:30 p.m. ET

Boston College is 5-1 ATS in the last six meetings between these teams. That includes three straight covers by the Eagles, all coming as double-digit underdogs.

Purdue Boilermakers at Missouri Tigers (-7.5, 78) - 4 p.m. ET

Missouri is 3-8-1 ATS as a favorite with four outright losses since the start of the 2015 season.

Army Black Knights at Ohio State Buckeyes (-30.5, 53) - 4:30 p.m. ET

The total has gone under in Army's last eight games when listed as an underdog.

Ohio State is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games, including a 1-4 ATS mark at home during this span.

Colorado State Rams at Alabama Crimson Tide (-28.5, 54.5) - 7 p.m. ET

Colorado State is 5-0 ATS with two outright wins as a road underdog since the start of last season.

The under has hit in seven of Alabama's eight home games since the start of last season.

LSU Tigers (-8, 51) at Mississippi State Bulldogs- 7 p.m. ET

Mississippi State is 6-2 ATS with three outright wins in its last eight games as an underdog of at least seven points.

Oregon Ducks (-14.5, 59.5) at Wyoming Cowboys - 7 p.m. ET

Since Marcus Mariota left for the NFL, Oregon is 1-9 ATS as a double-digit favorite.

Wyoming is 7-2 ATS as an underdog in games started by quarterback Josh Allen, winning five of those outright. Allen is 0-2 ATS in his two games against Power 5 conference opponents.

Kansas State Wildcats (-4, 50) at Vanderbilt Commodores - 7:30 p.m. ET

Kansas State is 5-0-1 ATS against nonconference opponents since the start of last season.

The over has hit in seven of Kansas State's last eight games.

Clemson Tigers (-3, 58.5) at Louisville Cardinals - 8 p.m. ET

Louisville is 0-3 ATS with a minus-17 points per game differential in its last three games as an underdog.

Texas Longhorns at USC Trojans (-15.5, 67.5) - 8:30 p.m. ET

In his head coaching career, Tom Herman has won outright in all five games when listed as an underdog. If you go back to Herman's time as Ohio State's offensive coordinator from 2012-14, his teams are 11-0 straight up when listed as an underdog (6-0 at Ohio State, 5-0 at Houston).

Tom Herman as an underdog in head coaching career Opponent Line Result Saturday at USC +15.5 ? 2016 vs. Louisville +16 Won by 26 2016 vs. Oklahoma +13 Won by 10 2015 at Florida State +7 Won by 14 2015 vs. Navy +1 Won by 21 2015 at Louisville +13.5 Won by 3

Stanford Cardinal (-9, 48) at San Diego State - 10:30 p.m. ET

San Diego State has won outright in each of its last five games as an underdog.

Ole Miss Rebels (-4, 72) at California Golden Bears - 10:30 p.m. ET