Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the Week 2 games.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Sunday unless otherwise specified.

Tennessee Titans (-1.5, 42) at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

The Jaguars are 6-0 ATS in their past six home games against the Titans.

Since Doug Marrone took over as head coach in Week 16 last season, the Jaguars have been an underdog in every game, having gone 3-0 ATS with two outright wins in this spot.

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-8, 39), 1 p.m. ET

The Ravens are 8-2 ATS in their past 10 games against divisional opponents.

The Browns are 3-9 ATS (0-12 straight up) in their past 12 games against divisional opponents

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers (-7, 43), 1 p.m. ET

Since drafting Cam Newton, the Panthers are 5-1 ATS in home openers.

New England Patriots (-6.5, 56) at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

The total has gone over in 10 of the Saints' past 13 home games.

This will mark only the 12th time in 93 career home starts in New Orleans that Drew Brees is an underdog (including playoffs). Brees and the Saints are 9-2 ATS with seven outright wins in this spot.

Drew Brees as a Home Underdog in New Orleans Career Games 11* ATS W-L 9-2 Outright wins 7 *Not including Sunday (currently +6.5 vs. New England)

Arizona Cardinals (-7, 44) at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

The total has gone over in each of the Cardinals' past 11 road games (including playoffs).

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs (-5, 47.5), 1 p.m. ET

Andy Reid's teams are 0-8 ATS in their past eight home openers.

The over is 6-2-1 in Carson Wentz's nine career road games.

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6, 44.5), 1 p.m. ET

The Vikings are 12-4 ATS in their past 16 games as an underdog.

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5, 43.5), 1 p.m. ET

The Buccaneers are 2-8 ATS with seven outright losses in their past 10 games as a home favorite.

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 45.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

The Chargers are 1-12 ATS with eight outright losses in their past 13 games when favored by more than a field goal.

The Dolphins won five games outright as an underdog last season, tied for the second-most upset wins in the NFL last season. That included a 31-24 win as 4-point underdogs at San Diego in Week 10.

New York Jets at Oakland Raiders (-13.5, 43.5), 4:05 p.m. ET

The Raiders are 8-2 ATS in the past 10 games started by Derek Carr.

The total has gone over in 31 of Carr's 48 career starts (65 percent).

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-14, 41), 4:25 p.m. ET

The previous seven teams favored by 14 or more points have covered (including playoffs). The most recent two-touchdown favorite to lose outright was the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010 (lost to the Minnesota Vikings as a 14.5-point favorite).

The Seahawks are 11-1 ATS in their 12 games against the 49ers (including playoffs).

Dallas Cowboys (-2.5, 42.5) at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Since the start of the 2015 season, the Broncos are 4-1 ATS with four outright wins as a home underdog (including playoffs).

The under has hit in 14 of the Cowboys' past 17 road games.

Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams (-2.5, 45), 4:25 p.m. ET

The over has hit in 17 of the Redskins' past 22 games.

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 54.5), 8:30 p.m. ET

The Packers are 8-3 ATS with five outright wins in their past 11 games as an underdog.

The total has gone over in 16 of the Falcons' past 20 games, including in both meetings against Green Bay during this span (2016 NFC Championship Game and Week 8 last season).

Detroit Lions at New York Giants (-3, 43.5), Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET