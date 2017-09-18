Week 2 NFL gambling recap: ATS winners from every game

Miss any of the Week 2 NFL action? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Here are gambling recaps from all of the games, including the closing spread, total and which team won and covered.

Closing lines from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

The Titans led 6-3 at halftime before the teams busted out for 44 points in the second half. Tennessee rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns against a Jacksonville defense that looked impressive in the Jaguars' opening win over Houston. Jacksonville committed three turnovers, including two interceptions by quarterback Blake Bortles.

The point spread hovered around Tennessee -1 or -2 all week and was not a factor.

Final score: Tennessee 37, Jacksonville 16

ATS winner: Tennessee

Total: Over 41.5

The Ravens continue to dominate AFC North opponents at home. Baltimore got two touchdown passes from Joe Flacco and another stingy defensive performance in its second straight easy win to open the season. Flacco improved to 16-2 against the Browns, who fell to 5-14-1 ATS in their past 20 games. Baltimore is on a 9-2 run ATS at home versus divisional opponents.

Final score: Baltimore 24, Cleveland 10

ATS winner: Baltimore

Total: Under 39.5

Buffalo managed just 176 yards, but squeaked out a cover by exchanging field goals in the fourth quarter with the Panthers. The Bills were a popular play from respected bettors at the sportsbook at the South Point, including on the money line. Buffalo was around a +250 underdog to win straight up. "Right now, that's our biggest game," South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said Sunday afternoon. "We need the Panthers."

The line dipped to Panthers -6 briefly Sunday morning at some books; so a few savvy Carolina bettors salvaged a push.

Final score: Carolina 9, Buffalo 3

ATS winner: Buffalo

Total: Under 42

The Patriots improved to 30-10 ATS after a straight-up loss in regular-season games since 2003, efficiently dismantling the Saints despite a depleted receiving corps that saw TE Rob Gronkowski leave the game with a reported groin injury.

The betting public sided heavily with the Patriots, but with respected bettors taking the home underdogs, books elected not to move the line up to New England -7. Thirty minutes before kickoff, 85 percent of bets and 77 percent of money wagered on the game at William Hill Nevada sportsbooks were on the Patriots.

Final score: New England 36, New Orleans 20

ATS winner: New England

Total: Over 55.5

The Colts led Arizona 10-3 early in the fourth quarter, but surrendered 10 points in the final eight minutes and lost in overtime. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett started for Indianapolis and threw an interception on the Colts' opening drive of overtime that resulted in an Arizona game-winning field goal. The Cardinals outgained the Colts 389-266, but went 0-for-3 in the red zone.

Final score: Arizona 16, Indianapolis 13

ATS winner: Indianapolis

Total: Under 44

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith directed two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, helping Kansas City bettors withstand a last-second touchdown from the Eagles.

With the game tied 13-13, Smith threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce at the 6:25 mark of the fourth quarter, and rookie running back Kareem Hunt scored his second touchdown of the game to put the Chiefs in front 27-13 with just over two minutes to play.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor with eight seconds to play to put the game over the total.

Final score: Kansas City 27, Philadelphia 20

ATS winner: Kansas City

Total: Over 46.5

After opening at Pittsburgh -6, the line climbed as high as Steelers -9.5 on Sunday morning when Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was ruled out. It wasn't enough for any bettors who stuck with Minnesota and replacement passer Case Keenum, though. Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger threw a pair of touchdown passes, and the Steelers' defense limited the Vikings to 237 total yards.

Final score: Pittsburgh 26, Minnesota 9

ATS winner: Pittsburgh

Total: Under 44

Tampa Bay outgained the Bears by only one yard, 311-310, but Chicago turned it over four times, including two interceptions by Mike Glennon. Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans, and Robert McClain returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown for the Buccaneers.

The Bears have lost nine in a row on the road, going 2-7 ATS during that stretch.

Final score: Tampa Bay 29, Chicago 7

ATS winner: Tampa Bay

Total: Under 42

Another week, another blunder in the fourth quarter for the Chargers. Los Angeles led 17-10 in the third quarter before giving up three consecutive field goals, the last of which came with 1:05 left in the game. Philip Rivers drove the Chargers down the field, only to see kicker Younghoe Koo miss his second FG of the game.

Final score: Miami 19, Los Angeles 17

ATS winner: Miami

Total: Under 46

A seesaw game throughout saw Washington hold the lead for most of the contest, including 20-10 at the half. The Redskins were held scoreless to start the second half as Los Angeles tied the score at 20 before Kirk Cousins led a 10-play, 70-yard TD drive with 1:49 remaining. Jared Goff threw an interception on the first play of the following drive to seal it. Those on the over early cashed, as it was at 45.5 and 46 early in the week.

Final score: Washington 27, Los Angeles 20

ATS winner: Washington

Total: Push at 47

The spread was never in doubt in this one, as Seattle drove the length of the field on its first two possessions, but settled for two short Blair Walsh field goals. San Francisco had success on the ground and tied it 6-6 at the half, before taking a 9-6 lead in the fourth quarter. Russell Wilson (23-of-39, 198 yards) was far from sharp, but led a fourth-quarter game-winning TD drive. This game was San Francisco and under all the way.

Final score: Seattle 12, San Francisco 9

ATS winner: San Francisco

Total: Under 41.5

The Jets hung around in the first half, before a costly muffed punt with under a minute left led to an easy Oakland TD, making it 21-10 at half. The Raiders pulled away in the fourth quarter to fairly easily cover the large spread. Oakland went over the total by itself.

Final score: Oakland 45, New York 20

ATS winner: Oakland

Total: Over 44

The sportsbooks will surely be happy with this result. Denver dominated the game, scoring a touchdown on its opening drive and leading 21-10 at half and 35-10 after three quarters. With a stingy defense holding Ezekiel Elliott to 8 yards, the spread was never in doubt.

Final score: Denver 42, Dallas 17

ATS winner: Denver

Total: Over 44