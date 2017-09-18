        <
          Full list of Week 3 NFL lines

          Here are the lines for Week 3 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Sept. 21

          Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) at San Francisco 49ers

          Sunday, Sept. 24

          9:30 a.m. ET (at London)

          Baltimore Ravens (-4.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

          1 p.m. ET

          Denver Broncos (-1.5) at Buffalo Bills

          New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (-6)

          Pittsburgh Steelers (-7.5) at Chicago Bears

          Atlanta Falcons (-3) at Detroit Lions

          Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at Indianapolis Colts

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings (no line)

          Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-12.5)

          Miami Dolphins (-6.5) at New York Jets

          New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5)

          4 p.m. ET

          Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans (-2)

          Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers (-9.5)

          Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

          8:30 p.m. ET

          Oakland Raiders (-3.5) at Washington Redskins

          Monday, Sept. 25

          Dallas Cowboys (-3) at Arizona Cardinals

