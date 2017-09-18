Full list of Week 3 NFL lines

Here are the lines for Week 3 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Sept. 24

9:30 a.m. ET (at London)

Baltimore Ravens (-4.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos (-1.5) at Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (-6)

Pittsburgh Steelers (-7.5) at Chicago Bears

Atlanta Falcons (-3) at Detroit Lions

Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at Indianapolis Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings (no line)

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-12.5)

Miami Dolphins (-6.5) at New York Jets

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5)

4 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans (-2)

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers (-9.5)

Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

8:30 p.m. ET

Oakland Raiders (-3.5) at Washington Redskins

Monday, Sept. 25

Dallas Cowboys (-3) at Arizona Cardinals