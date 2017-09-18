Full list of Week 3 NFL lines

Here are the lines for Week 3 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Sept. 21
Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, Sept. 24
9:30 a.m. ET (at London)
Baltimore Ravens (-4.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
1 p.m. ET
Denver Broncos (-1.5) at Buffalo Bills
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (-6)
Pittsburgh Steelers (-7.5) at Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons (-3) at Detroit Lions
Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at Indianapolis Colts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings (no line)
Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-12.5)
Miami Dolphins (-6.5) at New York Jets
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5)
4 p.m. ET
Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans (-2)
Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers (-9.5)
Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) at Los Angeles Chargers
8:30 p.m. ET
Oakland Raiders (-3.5) at Washington Redskins
Monday, Sept. 25
Dallas Cowboys (-3) at Arizona Cardinals