Weekend's worst bad beats

Rob Nelson of ESPN Stats & Information revisits the worst bad beats from the weekend's gambling action, including a last-second touchdown for the Florida Gators and a second-half offensive shootout between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Note: Lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Saturday

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Texas A&M Aggies

Line: Louisiana +23.5

Forget about covering the spread -- it looked as if Louisiana might win outright and upset Texas A&M on Saturday. The Ragin' Cajuns led 21-14 at halftime after holding the Aggies to minus-22 rushing yards in the first two quarters.

The second half would be a completely different story, though. Louisiana was outgained by 271 yards, and it was even worse on the scoreboard. Texas A&M scored all 31 points after halftime and won by 24, covering the spread by half a point.

Final score: Texas A&M 45, Louisiana 21 (Texas A&M covers by 0.5 points)

Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators

Line: Tennessee +5.5

It was the quite the finish in Gainesville on Saturday. After three quarters of no-touchdown football, Tennessee and Florida lit up the scoreboard in the final 15 minutes.

After trailing by 10 late in the game, Tennessee rallied to tie it with 50 seconds left. Those who took the Volunteers +5.5 were hoping for a Florida game-winning field goal or for time to run out, pushing the game to overtime. They got neither. In a play that will be shown for years to come, Feleipe Franks threw a walk-off 63-yard touchdown to Tyrie Cleveland that gave the Gators a six-point win.

Final score: Florida 26, Tennessee 20 (Florida covers by 0.5 points)

Oregon Ducks at Wyoming Cowboys

Line: Over/under 66

Oregon's offense is starting to look like it has in recent years, and people are taking notice. This over/under opened in the high 50s before closing at 66.

At halftime, it looked as if it wouldn't matter what number you'd gotten it at. The Ducks led 42-10, which, remarkably, was the third straight game in which they scored 42 in the first half. But for the second straight week, Oregon took its foot off the gas in the second half and cost bettors (see: last week vs. Nebraska). The teams combined for just 10 more points the rest of the way, as the total went under the closing total by four. Moreover, Oregon ended the game sitting on the Wyoming 10-yard line, running out the clock.

Final score: Oregon 49, Wyoming 13 (game goes under by 4 points)

Sunday

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

Line: Over/under 46.5

Well into the second half of this one, it would have been hard to imagine under-46.5 bets not cashing. The Chiefs led just 6-3 with less than five minutes left in the third quarter, as neither team had yet to reach the end zone.

Then the fireworks began in Kansas City.

An Alshon Jeffery touchdown with 4:04 left in the third quarter was the first of five touchdowns in the final 20 minutes. The Chiefs scored the next three and took a 27-13 lead after Kareem Hunt's second touchdown of the game. With eight seconds left, Carson Wentz and Nelson Agholor hooked up for a 9-yard score that, along with Jake Elliott's extra point tally, sent the total over by a half-point.

Final score: Chiefs 27, Eagles 20 (game goes over by 0.5 points)

New York Jets at Oakland Raiders

First half line: Jets +7.5

It's tough to bet on the Jets nowadays, and Sunday's result won't make it any easier.

New York trailed 14-10 at the two-minute warning of the first half and was set to get the ball back after stopping the Oakland offense. If those who took Jets +7.5 on the first-half line were thinking that not even this team could mess it up, they were wrong. Kalif Raymond muffed the ensuing punt, and Oakland recovered on the New York 4-yard line. Three plays later, Marshawn Lynch scored his first touchdown since 2015 and the Raiders took a 21-10 lead with 21 seconds left. A Josh McCown kneel-down ended the half, as the Jets failed to cover.

Halftime score: Raiders 21, Jets 10 (Raiders cover by 3.5 points)