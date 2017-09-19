An unidentified bettor at an MGM Resorts sportsbook in Las Vegas won $263,000 Monday night, when the underdog Detroit Lions beat the New York Giants to complete a five-team, $8,500 parlay.

It's the largest parlay to hit in recent memory at an MGM sportsbook and easily the largest to cash in the first two weeks of the NFL season, sportsbook manager Jeff Stoneback told ESPN.

The bettor's card included point-spread picks on the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders, who each covered the number on Sunday. The bettor capped his parlay by picking the Lions on the money line and needed an outright victory by Detroit on Monday to win more than a quarter of a million dollars.

The Lions, who were 3-point underdogs and around +150 on the money line, defeated the Giants 24-10, behind two touchdown passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford and an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown by Jamal Agnew.

The parlay was first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The $263,000 score was the icing on the cake in a banner weekend for the bettor, who, according to Stoneback, "came out of the blue" and also hit a big three-team parlay on Sunday.

Stoneback said the bettor did not hedge his bet with an MGM book.

"Sunday wasn't very good and last night was terrible," Stoneback said Tuesday morning. "Within a half-hour before game time, we took another five-figure money-line bet on the Lions, just to pile it on."