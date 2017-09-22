Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the Week 3 games.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Sunday unless otherwise specified.

Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 39.5) vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET (London)

This will mark the fifth time the Jaguars play in London. The over has hit in each of their previous four games.

Cleveland Browns (-1.5, 41) at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

This will mark just the ninth time the Browns are favored on the road since returning to the NFL in 1999, which is 15 fewer games than any other team.

Under Chuck Pagano, the Colts are 9-2 ATS with seven outright wins as a home underdog.

The under is 8-2 in Cleveland's past 10 games. Six straight games played in Indianapolis have gone under the total.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-7.5, 44) at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Under John Fox, the Bears are 1-7 ATS and 0-8 SU in games played in September.

The under is 17-5 in Pittsburgh's past 22 road games.

Miami Dolphins (-6, 43) at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

In Adam Gase's first season as head coach in 2016, the over hit in all six of Miami's divisional games.

The Jets are 8-2 ATS with six outright wins in their past 10 games as a home underdog against the Dolphins.

Denver Broncos (-3, 40) at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

The over is 11-3 in Buffalo's past 14 home games.

The Broncos are 7-0-1 ATS and 8-0 SU in their last eight games played in September.

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-14, 44), 1 p.m. ET

The Patriots are 8-1 ATS in their past nine games as a double-digit favorite.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (-5.5, 46.5), 1 p.m. ET

The underdog has covered in each of the past five meetings between these teams.

The under is 11-3 in the past 14 games played in Carolina between these teams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5, 39.5) at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

The Buccaneers are favored on the road for the first time in their past 32 games away from home. In Dirk Koetter's first season as head coach in 2016, Tampa Bay went 6-2 ATS in road games.

Atlanta Falcons (-3, 50.5) at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Since the start of last season, the over has hit in 17 of Atlanta's 21 games. The over is 13-0 in the 13 games the Falcons have played indoors during this span.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-6, 42.5), 1 p.m. ET

Carson Wentz is 6-2 ATS at home in his career, compared to 3-7 ATS on the road.

The under is 6-1 in the past seven meetings between these teams in Philadelphia.

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 42), 4:05 p.m. ET

This marks the fourth time under Pete Carroll that the Seahawks have started a season 0-2 ATS (and the third straight season). In the three previous times this happened, Seattle bounced back with a win and cover in Week 3.

Kansas City Chiefs (-3, 47.5) at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET

The Chiefs are 7-0 ATS and 7-0 SU in their past seven road games.

The road team is 8-2 ATS in the past 10 meetings between these teams.

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers (-9, 46.5), 4:25 p.m. ET

The over is 12-3 in Green Bay's past 15 games.

Oakland Raiders (-3, 55) at Washington Redskins, 8:30 p.m. ET

Derek Carr is 13-3 ATS in his 16 road starts since the start of the 2015 season.

The total has gone over in 32 of Derek Carr's 49 career starts (65 percent).

Dallas Cowboys (-3, 47) at Arizona Cardinals, 8:30 p.m. ET (Monday)