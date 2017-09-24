Week 3 NFL gambling recap: ATS winners from every game

Miss any of the Week 3 NFL action? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Here are gambling recaps from all of the games, including the closing spread, total and which team won and covered.

Closing lines from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

In a surprisingly high-scoring game full of big plays, the Rams never trailed and led 34-20 entering the fourth quarter. But the 49ers made two big plays on special teams in the fourth quarter -- creating a fumble on a kickoff return and recovering an onside kick to lead a late comeback.

Carlos Hyde's 1-yard touchdown run with 2:13 to play cut the Rams' lead to 41-39, but a potential tying two-point conversion failed. The 49ers recovered the ensuing onside kick, but were unable to mount a drive to get into position for a potential go-ahead field goal.

Final score: Los Angeles 41, San Francisco 39

ATS winner: San Francisco

Total: Over 40.5

In a stunning performance, the Jaguars jumped out a 23-0 halftime lead and put away the Ravens with back-to-back touchdowns to open the third quarter. Jacksonville outgained the Ravens 410-186.

Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco completed 8 of 18 passes for 28 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles completed 20 of 31 passes for 244 yards with four touchdowns.

Leading 37-0 late in the third quarter, Jacksonville ran a successful fake punt that set up a short touchdown run by rookie running back Leonard Fournette to push the game over the total. All five Jaguars games in London have gone over the total.

Final score: Jacksonville 44, Baltimore 7

ATS winner: Jacksonville

Total: Over 38

Down by four with 2:23 left in the fourth quarter, Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford engineered an 11-play, 88-yard drive to the Atlanta 1-yard line. He hit Golden Tate at the goal line on a play initially ruled a touchdown with less than 10 seconds to play. After review, officials overturned the play. Even worse for Detroit bettors, rules called for a 10-second runoff, which ended the game with the Lions at the goal line.

Final score: Atlanta 30, Detroit 26

ATS winner: Atlanta

Total: Over 51

The Browns were favored on the road for the first time since the 2015 season, but fell behind 28-7 and never fully recovered. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett ran for two touchdowns and threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton to fuel Indianapolis' hot start.

Cleveland rookie QB DeShone Kizer accounted for three touchdowns in the second half, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Britt and a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:04 to play that cut the Colts' lead to 31-28.

Final score: Indianapolis 31, Cleveland 28

ATS winner: Indianapolis

Total: Over 51

The Bears never trailed and answered a Pittsburgh field goal in overtime with a touchdown run by Jordan Howard, who had a big game. Chicago's winning drive was highlighted by a long run by rookie running back Tarik Cohen, which was followed by two back-to-back big plays by Howard.

Howard finished with 138 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns. Cohen added 78 yards on the ground, bolstering a 220-yard rushing performance by the Bears.

An hour before kickoff, MGM vice president of race and sports Jay Rood told ESPN that an outright Bears win would produce the largest win of any of the early games.

Final score: Chicago 23, Pittsburgh 17

ATS winner: Chicago

Total: Under 43.5

The Jets got an efficient performance from quarterback Josh McCown (18-23, 233 yards, 1 TD), and the defense forced three turnovers in a relatively easy division win. The Jets led 20-6 heading into halftime.

Miami managed just 225 yards. Quarterback Jay Cutler had 220 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception, and the Dolphins rushed for just 30 yards.

Final score: New York 20, Miami 6

ATS winner: New York

Total: Under 43

This was the biggest decision of the early kickoffs for multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks. CG Technology told ESPN that the largest bet it took Sunday morning was a $100,000 bet on the Broncos -3 (-120). Denver was on more parlay wagers than any other team at Caesars Palace books.

The Bills delivered for the house, scoring the game's last 13 points and picking off Denver's Trevor Siemian twice en route to handing the Broncos their first loss.

Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor was an efficient 20-of-26 for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Bills kicker Steven Hauschka made three field goals, including two from over 50 yards and a 27-yarder with 3:14 left in the fourth quarter to push the game over the total.

Final score: Buffalo 26, Denver 16

ATS winner: Buffalo

Total: Over 39.5

Tom Brady capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks in the final minute, helping the Patriots pull out a back-and-forth thriller at home. Brady threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 22 of 33 passes for 301 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

New England had won and covered in eight of its past nine games as a double-digit favorite, but never led by more than eight points Sunday.

Final score: New England 36, Houston 33

ATS winner: Houston

Total: Over 44.5

The Panthers had not allowed a touchdown in their first two games but surrendered four TDs to a balanced New Orleans offense. Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes, and rookie running back Alvin Kamara broke off a sealing fourth-quarter touchdown run that pushed the game over the total.

The Saints' defense intercepted Carolina quarterback Cam Newton three times.

Final score: New Orleans 34, Carolina 13

ATS winner: New Orleans

Total: Over 46.5

The Buccaneers were small favorites throughout the week, but line-moving money drove the line down to a pick 'em right before kickoff.

The late money backed the right side.

With starter Sam Bradford out injured, Vikings backup quarterback Case Keenum threw three touchdown passes, and the Minnesota defense picked off Jameis Winston three times in the win. Keenum opened the second half with a 59-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs to put the Vikings in command leading 28-3.

Final score: Minnesota 34, Tampa Bay 17

ATS winner: Minnesota

Total: Over 41

The Eagles took a 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter before things got very interesting.

Eli Manning three threw touchdowns passes in the fourth quarter -- two to Odell Beckham Jr. -- and Aldrick Rosas made a 41-yard field goal that gave the Giants a 24-21 lead with 3:08 to play.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott made two field goals in the final minutes, including a game-winning 61-yard kick as time expired, giving the Eagles a late victory, but falling short of covering the spread.

Final score: Philadelphia 27, New York Giants 24

ATS winner: New York

Total: Over 42.5