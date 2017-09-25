        <
        >

          Full list of Week 4 NFL lines

          REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
          8:18 PM ET
          Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
            
            • Runs day-to-day editorial operations at Chalk, ESPN.com's gambling section
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
            

          Here are the lines for Week 4 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Sept. 28

          Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-7.5)

          Sunday, Oct. 1

          9:30 a.m. ET (at London)

          New Orleans Saints (-1.5) vs. Miami Dolphins

          1 p.m. ET

          Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots (-8.5)

          Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (-8)

          Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (no line)

          Tennessee Titans (-2) at Houston Texans

          Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5) at New York Jets

          Cincinnati Bengals (-3) at Cleveland Browns

          Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5) at Baltimore Ravens

          Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons (-8.5)

          4 p.m. ET

          New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5)

          Philadelphia Eagles (-1) at Los Angeles Chargers

          San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (-6.5)

          Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-1)

          8:30 p.m. ET

          Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks (-12.5)

          Monday, Oct. 2

          Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs (-8)

