Full list of Week 4 NFL lines

Here are the lines for Week 4 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Sept. 28
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-7.5)
Sunday, Oct. 1
9:30 a.m. ET (at London)
New Orleans Saints (-1.5) vs. Miami Dolphins
1 p.m. ET
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots (-8.5)
Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (-8)
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (no line)
Tennessee Titans (-2) at Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5) at New York Jets
Cincinnati Bengals (-3) at Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5) at Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons (-8.5)
4 p.m. ET
New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5)
Philadelphia Eagles (-1) at Los Angeles Chargers
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (-6.5)
Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-1)
8:30 p.m. ET
Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks (-12.5)