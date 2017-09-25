Full list of Week 4 NFL lines

Here are the lines for Week 4 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-7.5)

Sunday, Oct. 1

9:30 a.m. ET (at London)

New Orleans Saints (-1.5) vs. Miami Dolphins

1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots (-8.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (-8)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (no line)

Tennessee Titans (-2) at Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5) at New York Jets

Cincinnati Bengals (-3) at Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5) at Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons (-8.5)

4 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5)

Philadelphia Eagles (-1) at Los Angeles Chargers

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (-6.5)

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-1)

8:30 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks (-12.5)

Monday, Oct. 2

Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs (-8)