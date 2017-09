Here are the Week 5 college football lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Texas (-6) at Iowa State

Friday, Sept. 29

Miami (FL) (-6.5) at Duke

Nebraska (-6.5) at Illinois

BYU (-3.5) at Utah State

USC (-3.5) at Washington State

Saturday, Sept. 30

Charlotte at Florida International (-12.5)

Rice at Pittsburgh (-20.5)

South Florida (-23) at East Carolina

Syracuse at North Carolina State (-13)

Eastern Michigan at Kentucky (-14)

Central Michigan at Boston College (-7.5)

Akron (-3) at Bowling Green

Buffalo (-7) at Kent State

Houston (-13) at Temple

Marshall at Cincinnati (-5)

Baylor at Kansas State (-17)

Maryland at Minnesota (-11)

Ohio State (-28.5) at Rutgers

Iowa at Michigan State (-3)

Florida State (-7.5) at Wake Forest

Northwestern at Wisconsin (-15)

Indiana at Penn State (-17)

Navy (-4.5) at Tulsa

Connecticut at SMU (-18.5)

Texas State at Wyoming (-16)

Colorado at UCLA (-6.5)

California at Oregon (-13.5)

Washington (-26.5) at Oregon State

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana Monroe (-11)

South Carolina at Texas A&M (-10)

Troy at LSU (-19)

New Mexico State at Arkansas (-16)

San Jose State at UNLV (-13)

UTEP at Army (-24)

Vanderbilt at Florida (-10)

Georgia (-7.5) at Tennessee

North Texas at Southern Miss (-9)

South Alabama at Louisiana Tech (-13.5)

Miami (OH) at Notre Dame (-22)

Mississippi State at Auburn (-9.5)

North Carolina at Georgia Tech (-10)

Clemson (-7) at Virginia Tech

Air Force at New Mexico (PK)

Mississippi at Alabama (-27.5)

Oklahoma State (-9) at Texas Tech

Arizona State at Stanford (-16)

Nevada at Fresno State (-10.5)

Northern Illinois at San Diego State (-12)

Colorado State (-7) at Hawaii