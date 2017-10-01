Full list of Week 5 NFL lines

Here are the lines for Week 5 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Note: This file was updated on Sunday, Oct. 1
Thursday, Oct. 5
8:25 p.m. ET
New England Patriots (-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, Oct. 8
1 p.m. ET
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (-2.5)
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions (-3)
San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts (-2.5)
Tennessee Titans (NL) at Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5)
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants (-4.5)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8.5)
Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles (-6)
4 p.m. ET
Seattle Seahawks (PK) at Los Angeles Rams
Baltimore Ravens (NL) at Oakland Raiders
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (-2.5)
Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5) at Houston Texans
Monday, Oct. 9
8:30 p.m. ET
Minnesota Vikings (NL) at Chicago Bears