Full list of Week 5 NFL lines

Here are the lines for Week 5 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Note: This file was updated on Sunday, Oct. 1

Thursday, Oct. 5

8:25 p.m. ET

New England Patriots (-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, Oct. 8

1 p.m. ET

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (-2.5)

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions (-3)

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts (-2.5)

Tennessee Titans (NL) at Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants (-4.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles (-6)

4 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks (PK) at Los Angeles Rams

Baltimore Ravens (NL) at Oakland Raiders

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (-2.5)

Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5) at Houston Texans

Monday, Oct. 9

8:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings (NL) at Chicago Bears