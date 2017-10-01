        <
          Full list of Week 5 NFL lines

          Here are the lines for Week 5 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Note: This file was updated on Sunday, Oct. 1

          Thursday, Oct. 5

          8:25 p.m. ET

          New England Patriots (-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Sunday, Oct. 8

          1 p.m. ET

          New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (-2.5)

          Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions (-3)

          San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts (-2.5)

          Tennessee Titans (NL) at Miami Dolphins

          Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5)

          Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants (-4.5)

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8.5)

          Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles (-6)

          4 p.m. ET

          Seattle Seahawks (PK) at Los Angeles Rams

          Baltimore Ravens (NL) at Oakland Raiders

          Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (-2.5)

          Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5) at Houston Texans

          Monday, Oct. 9

          8:30 p.m. ET

          Minnesota Vikings (NL) at Chicago Bears

