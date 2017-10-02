LAS VEGAS -- After a second jarring upset loss at home, the New England Patriots are no longer the consensus favorites to win the Super Bowl at Nevada sportsbooks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers sit atop the Westgate SuperBook's odds to win the Super Bowl at 9-2, followed by the Patriots at 5-1. The Steelers are also Super Bowl favorites at Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology.

MGM sportsbooks have the Kansas City Chiefs and Patriots listed as 7-2 co-favorites.

Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are no longer consensus favorites to win the Super Bowl after losing their second home game of the season on Sunday. Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The Patriots began the season as the Super Bowl favorites at every sportsbook and were as short as 3-1 at some books. They dropped their second home game of the year, falling to the Carolina Panthers 33-30 on Sunday, and now are seen as vulnerable.

Sportsbooks aren't completely ruling out New England. William Hill still has the Patriots as Super Bowl favorites, but their odds lengthening.

"From day one, I thought 3-1 was way off," Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading for William Hill U.S., said. "It's just too early in the year; you don't know what you got. New personnel, 40-year-old quarterback, long season -- I didn't think anyone should be better than 5- or 6-1, but they bet them like they deserve to be there."

In addition to the Patriots, Chiefs and Steelers, the Green Bay Packers (6-1) and Atlanta Falcons have single-digit odds at most sportsbooks.

"You can fool yourself thinking that this team is pretty good because they beat this team, but then you find out that the team you thought was really good really stinks," Ed Salmons, head football oddsmaker at the Westgate, said. "Who knows? The Chiefs could be the best team right now. Right now, looking at it, you'd have to say Pittsburgh and Kansas City are the two best teams in that conference."

The Panthers' upset of the Patriots, combined with the Los Angeles Rams' win over the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills' win over the Falcons, produced another winning Sunday for the sportsbooks.

"It was good, but not great," CG Technology vice president of race and sports Jason Simbal said.

It would have been a better Sunday for CG Technology, but a savvy bettor placed a $2,000 two-team, money-line parlay on the Bills and Panthers. The ticket paid $44,000.