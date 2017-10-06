Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the Week 5 NFL games.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Sunday unless otherwise specified.

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, 39.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Bills are one of two teams to start 4-0 ATS this season (the other is the Kansas City Chiefs), having won outright in two of their three games as an underdog.

The Bills are 11-3 ATS in their past 14 games against the Bengals.

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5, 45) -- 1 p.m. ET

In their seven games starting at 1 p.m. ET over the past two seasons, the Cardinals are 0-7 ATS.

Cardinals at 1 P.M. ET over last two seasons Games 7 << W-L 1-6 ATS W-L 0-7 >> Not including Sunday at Philadelphia (currently +6.5)

The over is 11-1 in the Cardinals' past 12 road games.

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (PK, 39.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The total has gone under in seven straight and 11 of the Browns' past 13 home games.

The Jets are 2-7 ATS in their past nine road games, including an 0-2 record this season.

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants (-3.5, 45) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Chargers are 0-8-1 ATS during their current nine-game losing streak.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8, 42.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Jaguars are 4-1 ATS with three outright wins as an underdog since Doug Marrone took over as head coach in Week 16 of last season.

Tennessee Titans (-3, 43.5) at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m. ET

The Dolphins are 4-1 ATS with four outright wins in their past five games as a home underdog.

The Titans are 6-23 ATS and 8-21 SU in their past 29 games against teams with a losing record

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts (-1.5, 44.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Colts are 25-12 ATS against teams with a losing record under Chuck Pagano.

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions (-2.5, 43) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Panthers are 2-7-1 ATS in their past 10 regular-season games following a straight up win.

The under is 11-4 in the Lions' past 15 games.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (PK, 46) -- 4:05 p.m. ET

The under is 11-3 in the 14 games between these two teams since Pete Carroll took over as the Seahawks' head coach.

The home team is 9-2 ATS in the past 11 meetings between these teams. This includes a 5-0 ATS mark for the Rams at home during this span.

Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders (-2.5, 39) -- 4:05 p.m. ET

The Raiders are 0-6 ATS and 0-6 SU in their past six games without Derek Carr.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (-2, 53) -- 4:25 p.m. ET

The Packers have won outright in each of their past three games as an underdog against the Cowboys.

Teams that played on Thursday night are 6-0 ATS in their next game after the extra rest this season (The Packers played the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in Week 4).

The over is 14-3 in the Packers' past 17 games.

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans (PK, 45.5) -- 8:30 p.m. ET

The Chiefs are 8-0 ATS and 8-0 SU in their past eight road games.

Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 40.5) at Chicago Bears -- Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET