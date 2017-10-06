        <
        >

          Week 5 NFL betting nuggets to know

          AP Photo/John Locher
          8:04 PM ET

          Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the Week 5 NFL games.

          All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Sunday unless otherwise specified.

          Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, 39.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

          • The Bills are one of two teams to start 4-0 ATS this season (the other is the Kansas City Chiefs), having won outright in two of their three games as an underdog.

          • The Bills are 11-3 ATS in their past 14 games against the Bengals.

          Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5, 45) -- 1 p.m. ET

          • In their seven games starting at 1 p.m. ET over the past two seasons, the Cardinals are 0-7 ATS.

          • The over is 11-1 in the Cardinals' past 12 road games.

          New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (PK, 39.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

          • The total has gone under in seven straight and 11 of the Browns' past 13 home games.

          • The Jets are 2-7 ATS in their past nine road games, including an 0-2 record this season.

          Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants (-3.5, 45) -- 1 p.m. ET

          • The Chargers are 0-8-1 ATS during their current nine-game losing streak.

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8, 42.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

          • The Jaguars are 4-1 ATS with three outright wins as an underdog since Doug Marrone took over as head coach in Week 16 of last season.

          Tennessee Titans (-3, 43.5) at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m. ET

          • The Dolphins are 4-1 ATS with four outright wins in their past five games as a home underdog.

          • The Titans are 6-23 ATS and 8-21 SU in their past 29 games against teams with a losing record

          San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts (-1.5, 44.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

          • The Colts are 25-12 ATS against teams with a losing record under Chuck Pagano.

          Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions (-2.5, 43) -- 1 p.m. ET

          • The Panthers are 2-7-1 ATS in their past 10 regular-season games following a straight up win.

          • The under is 11-4 in the Lions' past 15 games.

          Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (PK, 46) -- 4:05 p.m. ET

          • The under is 11-3 in the 14 games between these two teams since Pete Carroll took over as the Seahawks' head coach.

          • The home team is 9-2 ATS in the past 11 meetings between these teams. This includes a 5-0 ATS mark for the Rams at home during this span.

          Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders (-2.5, 39) -- 4:05 p.m. ET

          • The Raiders are 0-6 ATS and 0-6 SU in their past six games without Derek Carr.

          Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (-2, 53) -- 4:25 p.m. ET

          • The Packers have won outright in each of their past three games as an underdog against the Cowboys.

          • Teams that played on Thursday night are 6-0 ATS in their next game after the extra rest this season (The Packers played the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in Week 4).

          • The over is 14-3 in the Packers' past 17 games.

          Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans (PK, 45.5) -- 8:30 p.m. ET

          • The Chiefs are 8-0 ATS and 8-0 SU in their past eight road games.

          Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 40.5) at Chicago Bears -- Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

          • The Bears are 12-4 ATS and 14-2 SU in their past 16 home games against the Vikings. This includes a 6-1 ATS mark with six outright wins in their seven games as a home underdog to Minnesota during that span.

          • Case Keenum is 1-7 ATS with six outright losses in eight career starts when his team is favored.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.