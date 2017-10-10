        <
        >

          Full list of Week 6 NFL lines

          REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
          11:00 AM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Runs day-to-day editorial operations at Chalk, ESPN.com's gambling section
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
            Follow on Twitter

          Here are the lines for Week 6 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Oct. 12

          Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers (-3.5, 46)

          Sunday, Oct. 15

          1 p.m. ET

          Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons (-11, 47)

          Green Bay Packers (-3.5, 47) at Minnesota Vikings

          Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints (-4.5, 50.5)

          New England Patriots (-9.5, 47.5) at New York Jets

          San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins (-9.5, 46.5)

          Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens (-7, 40)

          Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (-9.5, 45)

          4 p.m. ET

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5, 44.5) at Arizona Cardinals

          Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5, 43.5)

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (-4, 46)

          Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders (NL)

          8:30 p.m. ET

          New York Giants at Denver Broncos (-12, 40)

          Monday, Oct. 16

          8:30 p.m. ET

          Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (NL)

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.