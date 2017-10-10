Full list of Week 6 NFL lines

Here are the lines for Week 6 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Oct. 12
Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers (-3.5, 46)
Sunday, Oct. 15
1 p.m. ET
Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons (-11, 47)
Green Bay Packers (-3.5, 47) at Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints (-4.5, 50.5)
New England Patriots (-9.5, 47.5) at New York Jets
San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins (-9.5, 46.5)
Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens (-7, 40)
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (-9.5, 45)
4 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5, 44.5) at Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5, 43.5)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (-4, 46)
Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders (NL)
8:30 p.m. ET
New York Giants at Denver Broncos (-12, 40)
Monday, Oct. 16
8:30 p.m. ET
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (NL)