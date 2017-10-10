Barring a last-day change of plans, betting on the Vegas Golden Knights' home opener on Tuesday will be available at every sportsbook in Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas opened as -110 favorite in the first true home game for a major professional franchise in Nevada.

In a July interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman expressed a desire to have betting options on Golden Knights' home games removed from sportsbooks at casinos adjacent to T-Mobile Arena, the MGM properties New York New York and Monte Carlo. Bettman indicated that he planned to call MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren to make the request.

The NHL ultimately elected not to request any betting prohibition with Nevada Gaming Control.

"We had discussions both with the club and MGM, with respect to betting around the arena," NHL deputy commission Bill Daly told ESPN in September. "There may be some steps done in respect to that, but we didn't feel like it was an appropriate time to make the global request."

MGM is planning to offer betting on the Golden Knights' opener at all the company's books and via its mobile sports betting app.

"There's been no conversations with me in regards to altering our plans," MGM vice president of race and sports Jay Rood told ESPN on Sunday.

The NHL did not return a request for comment.

The expansion Golden Knights opened their inaugural season on the road and generated some buzz at the betting windows. Sportsbook operator CG Technology said the total handle bet on the Knights' season-opener at Dallas on Friday was five times greater than any other of two games that day.

The Golden Knights' game at Arizona on Saturday also attracted the most action of any of the 15 games that night.

While bettors gravitated toward Knights' games, they didn't necessarily always back the home-town team. On Friday at William Hill, 64 percent of the money was on the favored Stars.

"The action has been against the Knights in both games," Jason McCormick, sportsbook director for Station Casinos, told ESPN in an email. "I expect that will reverse for their home opener on Tuesday night."