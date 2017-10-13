        <
        >

          Week 7 college football betting nuggets to know

          In the last 12 meetings between Oregon and Stanford, the over is 10-2. Ducks running back Royce Freeman and company will provide lots of offense on Saturday. Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire
          11:40 AM ET

          Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the weekend slate of Week 7 college football games.

          All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Saturday unless otherwise specified.

          TCU Horned Frogs (-6, 50) at Kansas State Wildcats - 12 p.m. ET

          • Since the start of last season, Kansas State is 6-1-1 ATS with four outright wins as an underdog. This includes a 30-6 win at TCU as 4-point underdogs in 2016.

          • TCU is 0-8 ATS with four outright losses in its past eight games as a favorite in Big 12 play.

          Michigan Wolverines (-7.5, 46.5) at Indiana Hoosiers - 12 p.m. ET

          • The over is 6-1 in Michigan's seven previous games when listed as a single-digit favorite under Jim Harbaugh (six straight overs).

          Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers (-3.5, 75) - 12 p.m. ET

          • Texas Tech is 6-1 ATS with four outright wins in its past seven games as an underdog.

          BYU Cougars at Mississippi State Bulldogs (-24, 49) - 12 p.m. ET

          • At 0-6 ATS this season, BYU is one of four FBS teams that has yet to cover in a game this season (Arkansas, Connecticut and Florida State are the others).

          • The under is 10-3 in BYU's past 13 games against Power 5 conference opponents.

          Connecticut Huskies at Temple Owls (-9.5, 58.5) - 12 p.m. ET

          • Temple is 10-1 ATS in its 11 all-time meetings against Connecticut (all since 2001).

          • Connecticut is 0-10 ATS in its past 10 games.

          Purdue Boilermakers at Wisconsin Badgers (-17.5, 50.5) - 3:30 p.m. ET

          • Wisconsin is 10-1 ATS in its past 11 games against Purdue.

          Auburn Tigers (-7, 44) at LSU Tigers - 3:30 p.m. ET

          • LSU is 0-5 ATS in its past five games as an underdog.

          Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Miami Hurricanes (-6.5, 51.5) - 3:30 p.m. ET

          • Miami is 7-1 ATS in its past eight games against Georgia Tech.

          Oklahoma Sooners (-9, 64.5) vs Texas Longhorns - 3:30 p.m. ET

          • Tom Herman is 6-0 ATS with five outright wins as an underdog in his head coaching career. This includes a 33-23 win over Oklahoma as a 13-point underdog last season when he was at Houston.

          • Texas is 4-0 ATS its past four games against Oklahoma. This includes a pair of outright wins by the Longhorns as a double-digit underdog during this span.

          Baylor Bears at Oklahoma State Cowboys (-25.5, 68) - 3:30 p.m. ET

          • Matt Rhule is 23-8 ATS with 11 outright wins as an underdog in his head coaching career. This includes an 11-2 ATS mark as a double-digit underdog.

          Navy Midshipmen at Memphis Tigers (-3.5, 71) - 3:45 p.m. ET

          • The over is 8-0 in Memphis' past eight home games.

          Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama Crimson Tide (-31, 54) - 7:15 p.m. ET

          • Alabama is 4-15 ATS in its past 19 games as a favorite of 30 or more points.

          Ohio State Buckeyes (-24, 58.5) at Nebraska Cornhuskers - 7:30 p.m. ET

          • This will mark the second-biggest underdog Nebraska has been in the past 40 seasons (lost 30-3 as 30-point underdogs at Oklahoma in 2004).

          • This will mark the third time Nebraska is a double-digit home underdog in the past 40 seasons (+11.5 last week vs. Wisconsin, +10.5 vs. Missouri in 2008). The Cornhuskers failed to cover in each of those two previous games as a home 'dog of 10-plus points.

          Utah Utes at USC Trojans (-12.5, 53) - 8 p.m. ET

          • Kyle Whittingham is 10-3 ATS with five outright wins as a double-digit underdog since becoming Utah's head coach in 2005.

          • At 5-0 ATS this season, Utah is one of two FBS teams that has covered in every game it has played (Georgia Tech is the other at 4-0 ATS). USC is 1-5 ATS this season.

          Boise State Broncos at San Diego State Aztecs (-6.5, 45.5) - 10:30 p.m. ET

          • San Diego State is 4-0 ATS in its four all-time games against Boise State (all since 2011). This will mark the first time the Aztecs are favored in this matchup.

          Washington Huskies (-18, 56) at Arizona State Sun Devils - 10:45 p.m. ET

          • Under Todd Graham, Arizona State has won outright in each of its two games as a home underdog of more than nine points.

          Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal (-10, 55.5) - 11 p.m. ET

          • The over is 10-2 in the past 12 meetings between these teams.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.