Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the weekend slate of Week 7 college football games.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Saturday unless otherwise specified.

TCU Horned Frogs (-6, 50) at Kansas State Wildcats - 12 p.m. ET

Since the start of last season, Kansas State is 6-1-1 ATS with four outright wins as an underdog. This includes a 30-6 win at TCU as 4-point underdogs in 2016.

TCU is 0-8 ATS with four outright losses in its past eight games as a favorite in Big 12 play.

Michigan Wolverines (-7.5, 46.5) at Indiana Hoosiers - 12 p.m. ET

The over is 6-1 in Michigan's seven previous games when listed as a single-digit favorite under Jim Harbaugh (six straight overs).

Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers (-3.5, 75) - 12 p.m. ET

Texas Tech is 6-1 ATS with four outright wins in its past seven games as an underdog.

BYU Cougars at Mississippi State Bulldogs (-24, 49) - 12 p.m. ET

At 0-6 ATS this season, BYU is one of four FBS teams that has yet to cover in a game this season (Arkansas, Connecticut and Florida State are the others).

The under is 10-3 in BYU's past 13 games against Power 5 conference opponents.

Connecticut Huskies at Temple Owls (-9.5, 58.5) - 12 p.m. ET

Temple is 10-1 ATS in its 11 all-time meetings against Connecticut (all since 2001).

Connecticut is 0-10 ATS in its past 10 games.

Purdue Boilermakers at Wisconsin Badgers (-17.5, 50.5) - 3:30 p.m. ET

Wisconsin is 10-1 ATS in its past 11 games against Purdue.

Auburn Tigers (-7, 44) at LSU Tigers - 3:30 p.m. ET

LSU is 0-5 ATS in its past five games as an underdog.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Miami Hurricanes (-6.5, 51.5) - 3:30 p.m. ET

Miami is 7-1 ATS in its past eight games against Georgia Tech.

Oklahoma Sooners (-9, 64.5) vs Texas Longhorns - 3:30 p.m. ET

Tom Herman is 6-0 ATS with five outright wins as an underdog in his head coaching career. This includes a 33-23 win over Oklahoma as a 13-point underdog last season when he was at Houston.

Texas is 4-0 ATS its past four games against Oklahoma. This includes a pair of outright wins by the Longhorns as a double-digit underdog during this span.

Baylor Bears at Oklahoma State Cowboys (-25.5, 68) - 3:30 p.m. ET

Matt Rhule is 23-8 ATS with 11 outright wins as an underdog in his head coaching career. This includes an 11-2 ATS mark as a double-digit underdog.

Navy Midshipmen at Memphis Tigers (-3.5, 71) - 3:45 p.m. ET

The over is 8-0 in Memphis' past eight home games.

Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama Crimson Tide (-31, 54) - 7:15 p.m. ET

Alabama is 4-15 ATS in its past 19 games as a favorite of 30 or more points.

Ohio State Buckeyes (-24, 58.5) at Nebraska Cornhuskers - 7:30 p.m. ET

This will mark the second-biggest underdog Nebraska has been in the past 40 seasons (lost 30-3 as 30-point underdogs at Oklahoma in 2004).

This will mark the third time Nebraska is a double-digit home underdog in the past 40 seasons (+11.5 last week vs. Wisconsin, +10.5 vs. Missouri in 2008). The Cornhuskers failed to cover in each of those two previous games as a home 'dog of 10-plus points.

Utah Utes at USC Trojans (-12.5, 53) - 8 p.m. ET

Kyle Whittingham is 10-3 ATS with five outright wins as a double-digit underdog since becoming Utah's head coach in 2005.

At 5-0 ATS this season, Utah is one of two FBS teams that has covered in every game it has played (Georgia Tech is the other at 4-0 ATS). USC is 1-5 ATS this season.

Boise State Broncos at San Diego State Aztecs (-6.5, 45.5) - 10:30 p.m. ET

San Diego State is 4-0 ATS in its four all-time games against Boise State (all since 2011). This will mark the first time the Aztecs are favored in this matchup.

Washington Huskies (-18, 56) at Arizona State Sun Devils - 10:45 p.m. ET

Under Todd Graham, Arizona State has won outright in each of its two games as a home underdog of more than nine points.

Largest Arizona State underdogs under Todd Graham Opponent Line Result Sat. Washington +18 ? 2017 Oregon +14.5 Won by 2 2016 UCLA +9.5 Won by 3

Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal (-10, 55.5) - 11 p.m. ET