Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the Week 6 NFL games.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Sunday unless otherwise specified.

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons (-12.5, 45.5) - 1 p.m. ET

The over is 14-1 in games the Falcons have played indoors over the past two seasons.

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints (-4, 51) - 1 p.m. ET

The Lions have won outright in three of their four games as an underdog this season.

Lions as an underdog this season Week Opponent Line Result Sunday at Saints +4 ? Week 4 at Vikings +2.5 Won by 7 Week 3 Falcons +3 Lost by 4 Week 2 at Giants +3 Won by 14 Week 1 Cardinals +2 Won by 12

The over is 11-3 in the Saints' past 14 home games.

Green Bay Packers (-3, 45) at Minnesota Vikings - 1 p.m. ET

The Vikings are 13-3 ATS with 10 outright wins in their past 16 games as a home underdog.

The over is 11-1 in the Packers' past 12 games.

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (-9, 47) - 1 p.m. ET

The Browns are 1-7 ATS in their past eight games as an underdog of at least seven points.

New England Patriots (-9.5, 47.5) at New York Jets - 1 p.m. ET

Teams that played on Thursday night are 8-0 ATS in their next game after the extra rest this season (Patriots played the Buccaneers last Thursday).

The Jets are a win away from clinching the over on their preseason win total of 3.5.

Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens (-6, 38.5) - 1 p.m. ET

The Bears are 2-8 ATS and 0-10 SU in their 10 road games over the past two seasons.

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins (-10.5, 46) - 1 p.m. ET

The Redskins are 1-8 with six outright losses in their past nine games as a double-digit favorite.

Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5, 42) - 4:05 p.m. ET

The Jaguars are favored for the fifth time in their past 25 games. Jacksonville has lost outright in its previous four games as a favorite.

Jaguars Last 5 Games as a Favorite Week Opponent Line Result Sunday Rams -2.5 ? 2017 at Jets -4.5 Lost by 3 (OT) 2016 Texans -2.5 Lost by 3 2016 Raiders -2 Lost by 17 2015 Falcons -2.5 Lost by 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5, 45.5) at Arizona Cardinals - 4:05 p.m. ET

The under is 12-2 in the Cardinals' past 14 home games.

The Cardinals are 4-13 ATS in their past 17 home games.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5, 47) - 4:25 p.m. ET

The Chiefs are 10-1 ATS in their past 11 regular-season games.

The under is 19-5 in the Steelers' past 24 road games. This includes both games at Kansas City going under during this span.

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders (NL) - 4:25 p.m. ET

The underdog is 14-2 ATS with seven outright wins in the past 16 meetings between these division rivals.

The Raiders are 0-7 ATS and 0-7 SU in their past seven games without Derek Carr.

New York Giants at Denver Broncos (-11.5, 40) - 8:30 p.m. ET

This will mark the fifth time in his career that Eli Manning is a double-digit underdog. The Giants have previously gone 3-1 ATS with one outright win, which came in Super Bowl XLI against the 18-0 Patriots.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (NL)- 8:30 p.m. ET (Monday)