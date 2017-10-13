Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the Week 6 NFL games.
All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Sunday unless otherwise specified.
Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons (-12.5, 45.5) - 1 p.m. ET
The over is 14-1 in games the Falcons have played indoors over the past two seasons.
Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints (-4, 51) - 1 p.m. ET
The Lions have won outright in three of their four games as an underdog this season.
The over is 11-3 in the Saints' past 14 home games.
Green Bay Packers (-3, 45) at Minnesota Vikings - 1 p.m. ET
The Vikings are 13-3 ATS with 10 outright wins in their past 16 games as a home underdog.
The over is 11-1 in the Packers' past 12 games.
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (-9, 47) - 1 p.m. ET
The Browns are 1-7 ATS in their past eight games as an underdog of at least seven points.
New England Patriots (-9.5, 47.5) at New York Jets - 1 p.m. ET
Teams that played on Thursday night are 8-0 ATS in their next game after the extra rest this season (Patriots played the Buccaneers last Thursday).
The Jets are a win away from clinching the over on their preseason win total of 3.5.
Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens (-6, 38.5) - 1 p.m. ET
The Bears are 2-8 ATS and 0-10 SU in their 10 road games over the past two seasons.
San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins (-10.5, 46) - 1 p.m. ET
The Redskins are 1-8 with six outright losses in their past nine games as a double-digit favorite.
Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5, 42) - 4:05 p.m. ET
The Jaguars are favored for the fifth time in their past 25 games. Jacksonville has lost outright in its previous four games as a favorite.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5, 45.5) at Arizona Cardinals - 4:05 p.m. ET
The under is 12-2 in the Cardinals' past 14 home games.
The Cardinals are 4-13 ATS in their past 17 home games.
Teams that played on Thursday night are 8-0 ATS in their next game after the extra rest this season (Buccaneers played the Patriots last Thursday).
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5, 47) - 4:25 p.m. ET
The Chiefs are 10-1 ATS in their past 11 regular-season games.
The under is 19-5 in the Steelers' past 24 road games. This includes both games at Kansas City going under during this span.
Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders (NL) - 4:25 p.m. ET
The underdog is 14-2 ATS with seven outright wins in the past 16 meetings between these division rivals.
The Raiders are 0-7 ATS and 0-7 SU in their past seven games without Derek Carr.
New York Giants at Denver Broncos (-11.5, 40) - 8:30 p.m. ET
This will mark the fifth time in his career that Eli Manning is a double-digit underdog. The Giants have previously gone 3-1 ATS with one outright win, which came in Super Bowl XLI against the 18-0 Patriots.
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (NL)- 8:30 p.m. ET (Monday)
The Colts are 9-2 ATS and 11-0 SU in their past 11 games against the Titans.
The Titans are 6-24 ATS and 8-22 SU in their past 30 games against teams with a losing record.