Here are the Week 8 college football lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Memphis at Houston (-3)

Louisiana at Arkansas State (-13)

Friday, Oct. 20

Western Kentucky (-9.5) at Old Dominion

Marshall (-2.5) at Middle Tennessee

Air Force (-5.5) at Nevada

Colorado State (-7.5) at New Mexico

Saturday, Oct. 21

Iowa at Northwestern (-1)

Tulsa (-6) at Connecticut

Troy (-9) at Georgia State

SMU (-8.5) at Cincinnati

Akron at Toledo (-15)

Kent State at Ohio (-19)

Northern Illinois (-13) at Bowling Green

Western Michigan (-3.5) at Eastern Michigan

Indiana at Michigan State (-7)

UAB (-7) at Charlotte

Temple at Army (-6)

BYU (-5.5) at East Carolina

Purdue (-8) at Rutgers

Pittsburgh at Duke (-8)

Syracuse at Miami (-14.5)

Central Michigan (-2.5) at Ball State

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech (-7)

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State (-24)

Michigan at Penn State (-9.5)

Maryland at Wisconsin (-24)

North Carolina at Virginia Tech (-21)

Boston College at Virginia (-7)

Wyoming at Boise State (-13.5)

Kansas at TCU (-37.5)

Rice at UT San Antonio (-21.5)

Georgia Southern at UMass (-7)

Central Florida (-8) at Navy

Idaho at Missouri (-14)

Kentucky at Mississippi State (-10.5)

South Florida (-12) at Tulane

Utah State at UNLV (-4.5)

Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech (-2)

Oregon at UCLA (-7)

Arizona (-3) at Cal

Illinois at Minnesota (-13.5)

Tennessee at Alabama (-34.5)

Oklahoma State (-7.5) at Texas

West Virginia (-9.5) at Baylor

Auburn (-14.5) at Arkansas

Louisville at Florida State (-6.5)

Louisiana Monroe at South Alabama (-4.5)

USC at Notre Dame (-3.5)

Oklahoma (-12) at Kansas State

LSU (-6.5) at Mississippi

Iowa State at Texas Tech (-5.5)

Arizona State at Utah (-9.5)

Colorado at Washington State (-11)

Fresno State at San Diego State (-8)