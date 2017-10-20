        <
        >

          Week 8 college football betting nuggets to know

          Kenny Hill's Horned Frogs are undefeated in five contests against Kansas since joining the Big 12, but the Jayhawks have covered in each meeting. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
          12:32 PM ET

          Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the weekend slate of Week 8 college football games.

          All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Saturday unless otherwise specified.

          Oklahoma State Cowboys (-7, 64.5) at Texas Longhorns - 12 p.m. ET

          • Tom Herman is 7-0 ATS with five outright wins as an underdog in his head coaching career. This includes a 2-0 ATS mark so far in his first season at Texas.

          Iowa Hawkeyes (-1.5, 47) at Northwestern Wildcats - 12 p.m. ET

          • Iowa is 12-2 ATS in its 14 games as a road favorite since 2013. This includes a 40-10 win as 1.5-point favorites at Northwestern in 2015.

          Louisville Cardinals at Florida State Seminoles (-6.5, 58.5) - 12 p.m. ET

          • Louisville is 1-10 ATS in its past 11 games.

          Tennessee Volunteers at Alabama Crimson Tide (-36, 50.5) - 3:30 p.m. ET

          • Alabama is 4-16 ATS in its past 20 games as a favorite of 30 or more points.

          Syracuse Orange at Miami Hurricanes (-17, 59) - 3:30 p.m. ET

          • Syracuse is 4-0 ATS in its past four games as a double-digit underdog (3-0 ATS this season).

          Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan State Spartans (-7, 46) - 3:30 p.m. ET

          • In the eight meetings between these teams since Mark Dantonio took over as Michigan State's head coach in 2007, the over is 7-1 and the Spartans are 6-2 ATS.

          UCF Knights (-7, 64.5) at Navy Midshipmen - 3:30 p.m. ET

          • Navy has won outright in each of its three games as a home underdog since 2013.

          Oklahoma Sooners (-14.5, 54) at Kansas State Wildcats - 4 p.m. ET

          • The road team is 7-1 ATS in the past eight meetings between these teams. This includes a 4-0 ATS record by Oklahoma in games played at Kansas State during this span.

          LSU Tigers (-7, 59.5) at Ole Miss Rebels - 7:15 p.m. ET

          • Ole Miss is 6-2 ATS with three outright wins in its past eight games as a home underdog.

          Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions (-9.5, 45) - 7:30 p.m. ET

          • Since losing 49-10 as 17-point underdogs at Michigan last season, Penn State is 13-2-1 ATS in its past 16 games.

          • This will mark the fourth time Michigan is an underdog under Jim Harbaugh, with this being the biggest spread. The Wolverines are 1-2 ATS with zero outright wins as an underdog under Harbaugh.

          USC Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-3.5, 65) - 7:30 p.m. ET

          • Notre Dame is 1-6 ATS with five outright losses in its past six games as a single-digit favorite.

          • USC is 0-5 ATS in its past five games. The Trojans haven't had six straight ATS losses in a season since 2000, the year before Pete Carroll became their head coach.

          Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-5.5, 47.5) - 7:30 p.m. ET

          • Since the start of last season, Wake Forest is 9-1 ATS with four outright wins as an underdog.

          Kansas Jayhawks at TCU Horned Frogs (-38.5, 58.5) - 8 p.m. ET

          • Since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012, it has won all five meetings against Kansas. However, the Jayhawks are 5-0 ATS in those five games, covering each time as an underdog of at least 20 points.

          Arizona Wildcats (-3, 61.5) at California Golden Bears - 8 p.m. ET

          • California is 4-0 ATS with three outright wins in its past four games as a home underdog (3-0 ATS this season). All four of those games have also gone under the total.

          Wyoming Cowboys at Boise State Broncos (-14, 45) - 10:15 p.m. ET

          • Wyoming is 8-3 ATS with six outright wins as an underdog in games started by quarterback Josh Allen. This includes a 30-28 win as 14.5-point underdogs against Boise State last season.

          Colorado Buffaloes at Washington State Cougars (-10, 52.5) - 10:45 p.m. ET

          • Colorado is 6-0 ATS in its past six games as a road underdog.

