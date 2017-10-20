Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the weekend slate of Week 8 college football games.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Saturday unless otherwise specified.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (-7, 64.5) at Texas Longhorns - 12 p.m. ET

Tom Herman is 7-0 ATS with five outright wins as an underdog in his head coaching career. This includes a 2-0 ATS mark so far in his first season at Texas.

Iowa Hawkeyes (-1.5, 47) at Northwestern Wildcats - 12 p.m. ET

Iowa is 12-2 ATS in its 14 games as a road favorite since 2013. This includes a 40-10 win as 1.5-point favorites at Northwestern in 2015.

Louisville Cardinals at Florida State Seminoles (-6.5, 58.5) - 12 p.m. ET

Louisville is 1-10 ATS in its past 11 games.

Tennessee Volunteers at Alabama Crimson Tide (-36, 50.5) - 3:30 p.m. ET

Alabama is 4-16 ATS in its past 20 games as a favorite of 30 or more points.

Syracuse Orange at Miami Hurricanes (-17, 59) - 3:30 p.m. ET

Syracuse is 4-0 ATS in its past four games as a double-digit underdog (3-0 ATS this season).

Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan State Spartans (-7, 46) - 3:30 p.m. ET

In the eight meetings between these teams since Mark Dantonio took over as Michigan State's head coach in 2007, the over is 7-1 and the Spartans are 6-2 ATS.

UCF Knights (-7, 64.5) at Navy Midshipmen - 3:30 p.m. ET

Navy has won outright in each of its three games as a home underdog since 2013.

Navy as a home underdog over last five seasons Opponent Line Result Sat. UCF +7 ? 2016 Memphis +1 Won by 14 2016 Houston +17.5 Won by 6 2013 Pittsburgh +5 Won by 3

Oklahoma Sooners (-14.5, 54) at Kansas State Wildcats - 4 p.m. ET

The road team is 7-1 ATS in the past eight meetings between these teams. This includes a 4-0 ATS record by Oklahoma in games played at Kansas State during this span.

LSU Tigers (-7, 59.5) at Ole Miss Rebels - 7:15 p.m. ET

Ole Miss is 6-2 ATS with three outright wins in its past eight games as a home underdog.

Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions (-9.5, 45) - 7:30 p.m. ET

Since losing 49-10 as 17-point underdogs at Michigan last season, Penn State is 13-2-1 ATS in its past 16 games.

This will mark the fourth time Michigan is an underdog under Jim Harbaugh, with this being the biggest spread. The Wolverines are 1-2 ATS with zero outright wins as an underdog under Harbaugh.

USC Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-3.5, 65) - 7:30 p.m. ET

Notre Dame is 1-6 ATS with five outright losses in its past six games as a single-digit favorite.

USC is 0-5 ATS in its past five games. The Trojans haven't had six straight ATS losses in a season since 2000, the year before Pete Carroll became their head coach.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-5.5, 47.5) - 7:30 p.m. ET

Since the start of last season, Wake Forest is 9-1 ATS with four outright wins as an underdog.

Kansas Jayhawks at TCU Horned Frogs (-38.5, 58.5) - 8 p.m. ET

Since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012, it has won all five meetings against Kansas. However, the Jayhawks are 5-0 ATS in those five games, covering each time as an underdog of at least 20 points.

Arizona Wildcats (-3, 61.5) at California Golden Bears - 8 p.m. ET

California is 4-0 ATS with three outright wins in its past four games as a home underdog (3-0 ATS this season). All four of those games have also gone under the total.

Wyoming Cowboys at Boise State Broncos (-14, 45) - 10:15 p.m. ET

Wyoming is 8-3 ATS with six outright wins as an underdog in games started by quarterback Josh Allen. This includes a 30-28 win as 14.5-point underdogs against Boise State last season.

Colorado Buffaloes at Washington State Cougars (-10, 52.5) - 10:45 p.m. ET