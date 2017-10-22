The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series favorites, but not by much.

The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas has opened the Dodgers as -140 favorites to beat the Houston Astros in their best-of-seven series that begins Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers are in the World Series for the first time since 1988 and will face a Houston team that rallied back from a 3-2 series deficit in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. The Astros beat the Yankees 4-0 Saturday night in Game 7 of the ALCS to advance to the franchise's second World Series.

The Dodgers and Astros were expected to contend this season, but were not considered the top favorites in either league.

The Dodgers began the year at 10-1 to win the World Series and were the second-favorites, behind the Chicago Cubs, in the National League. The Dodgers defeated the Cubs in the National League Championship Series.

The Astros began the year at 12-1 to win the World Series and knocked off the Boston Red Sox and Yankees to win the American League pennant.