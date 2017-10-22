Full list of Week 8 NFL lines

Here are the lines for Week 8 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Oct. 26
8:25 p.m. ET
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)
Sunday, Oct. 29
9:30 a.m. ET at London
Minnesota Vikings (-8.5) vs. Cleveland Browns
1 p.m. ET
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (-8)
Atlanta Falcons (-6.5) at New York Jets
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5)
Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills (-3)
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals (-9.5)
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (-5.5)
4 p.m. ET
Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks (-5.5)
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (PK)
8:30 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) at Detroit Lions
Monday, Oct. 30
8:30 p.m. ET
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-7)