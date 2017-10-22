Full list of Week 8 NFL lines

Here are the lines for Week 8 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Thursday, Oct. 26

8:25 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)

Sunday, Oct. 29

9:30 a.m. ET at London

Minnesota Vikings (-8.5) vs. Cleveland Browns

1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (-8)

Atlanta Falcons (-6.5) at New York Jets

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5)

Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills (-3)

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals (-9.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (-5.5)

4 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks (-5.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (PK)

8:30 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) at Detroit Lions

Monday, Oct. 30

8:30 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-7)