          Full list of Week 8 NFL lines

          REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
          8:05 PM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
          Here are the lines for Week 8 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Oct. 26

          8:25 p.m. ET

          Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)

          Sunday, Oct. 29

          9:30 a.m. ET at London

          Minnesota Vikings (-8.5) vs. Cleveland Browns

          1 p.m. ET

          Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (-8)

          Atlanta Falcons (-6.5) at New York Jets

          Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

          San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5)

          Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills (-3)

          Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals (-9.5)

          Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (-5.5)

          4 p.m. ET

          Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks (-5.5)

          Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (PK)

          8:30 p.m. ET

          Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) at Detroit Lions

          Monday, Oct. 30

          8:30 p.m. ET

          Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-7)

