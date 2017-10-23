Patriots come through for sportsbooks

Several Las Vegas sportsbooks found themselves in an unusual position late Sunday afternoon: They needed the New England Patriots.

An hour before Sunday's prime-time Super Bowl rematch, four times as much money had been wagered on the underdog Atlanta Falcons as had been bet on the Patriots at MGM sportsbooks, including close to a dozen $20,000 limit bets from respected customers.

"The public is all over the Patriots; and the sharps are on the Falcons," MGM assistant manager Jeff Stoneback said Sunday night. "I don't remember the last time we needed the Patriots, probably in an afternoon game, but not in prime time."

The majority of sharp action on Atlanta was placed earlier in the week, when New England was as high as a 4.5-point favorite. The line closed at Patriots -3, with reduced vigorish on the favorites. It dipped below -3 at some offshore sportsbooks.

The points didn't matter, though. New England jumped out to a 23-0 lead and cruised to an easy win, improving to 5-2 straight-up and 3-4 against the spread this season. The Patriots are 19-7 ATS since the start of last season.

Caesars Palace books and sportsbook operator CG Technology also reported needing New England.

Caesars Palace said it few big bets on Atlanta 30 minutes before kickoff. CG Technology vice president of risk Jason Simbal told ESPN that 65 percent of the bets were on the Patriots, but 61 percent of the money wagered on the game was on the Falcons. The money on Atlanta included a $50,000 money-line bet at +130 odds.

Other sportsbooks attracted late money on New England and once again found themselves rooting against the Patriots. At 9 a.m., Sunday, 70 percent of the money bet on the game was on the Falcons at William Hill. But by kickoff, the money had flipped, with 55 percent of it on New England.

Overall, Sunday produced mixed results for Las Vegas books, with favorites going 8-3-2 ATS. Some books reported a "decent" day; others said they suffered a losing or break-even Sunday.

Several books said the betting handle on Sunday was lighter than normal, after what had been a big Saturday of college football and baseball.

"Not a good day for us," Simbal said. "We went 0-4 in the afternoon games."