Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the weekend slate of Week 9 college football games.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Saturday unless otherwise specified.

Wisconsin Badgers (-26.5, 49) at Illinois Fighting Illini - 12 p.m. ET

Wisconsin is 10-1 ATS in road games since Paul Chryst took over as its head in 2015.

Miami Hurricanes (-20, 54) at North Carolina Tar Heels - 12 p.m. ET

Miami is 6-1 ATS as a road favorite since Mark Richt took over as its head coach in 2016.

North Carolina is 1-7 ATS this season, including an 0-5 ATS and 0-5 SU mark at home.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Wolverines (-24, 43.5) - 12 p.m. ET

In three games against Michigan and Ohio State since Chris Ash took over its head coach in 2016, Rutgers is 0-3 ATS and has been outscored 192-0. This includes a 78-0 loss against the Wolverines as 30.5-point underdogs last season.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (-7.5, 73) at West Virginia Mountaineers - 12 p.m. ET

Each of the past four meetings between these teams has gone under the total.

Louisville Cardinals (-3, 62) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons - 12:20 p.m. ET

Since the start of last season, Wake Forest is 9-2 ATS with four outright wins as an underdog.

Louisville is 2-10 ATS in its past 12 games.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio State Buckeyes (-6.5, 57) - 3:30 p.m. ET

Penn State is 14-2 ATS in its past 16 games. During this span, the Nittany Lions are 4-0 ATS with three outright wins as an underdog, including a 24-21 win against Ohio State as 19-point 'dogs last season.

Penn State's Recent Games as an Underdog Opponent Line Result Sat. at Ohio State +6.5 ? 2016 vs. USC +7.5 Lost by 3 2016 vs. Wisconsin +2.5 Won by 7 2016 vs. Ohio State +19 Won by 3 2016 vs. Maryland +2.5 Won by 24

Georgia Bulldogs (-14, 43.5) vs Florida Gators - 3:30 p.m. ET (Jacksonville, FL)

This would mark the biggest favorite Georgia has been against Florida in the last 40 seasons, as well as just its second time as a double-digit favorite during this span. The other game came in 2014, when the Bulldogs lost 38-20 as 11.5-point favorites.

Georgia as a Double-Digit Favorite vs. Florida Last 40 Seasons 2014 2017 Line -11.5 -14 Result Lost by 18 ?

TCU Horned Frogs (-7, 48.5) at Iowa State Cyclones - 3:30 p.m. ET

Iowa State is 8-3 ATS as an underdog in conference games since Matt Campbell took over as its head coach in 2016.

NC State Wolfpack at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-7.5, 58) - 3:30 p.m. ET

The under is 6-1 in games when NC State is an underdog over the past two seasons.

NC State has won outright in each of its past three games as an underdog, including a pair of upset wins this season (+11.5 at Florida State and +3.5 vs. Louisville).

UCLA Bruins at Washington Huskies (-18, 58.5) - 3:30 p.m. ET

The under is 8-0 in Washington's past eight games against conference opponents.

Michigan State Spartans (-2.5, 40.5) at Northwestern Wildcats - 3:30 p.m. ET

Michigan State is 0-7 ATS with four outright losses in its seven games as a road favorite since 2015.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (-1, 56) at Texas A&M Aggies - 7:15 p.m. ET

Texas A&M is 3-0 ATS as an underdog this season.

Mississippi State is 1-5 ATS in its past six games as a road favorite.

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Purdue Boilermakers (-5.5, 51) - 7:30 p.m. ET

The over is 6-0 in Nebraska's past six games as an underdog, including a 3-0 mark this season.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers (-14, 49) - 8 p.m. ET

At 6-0 ATS this season, Georgia Tech is the only FBS team that has covered in every game in 2017 (Fresno State and UCF have yet to lose ATS, but have pushed).

Texas Tech Red Raiders at Oklahoma Sooners (-20, 74) - 8 p.m. ET

The total has gone over in each of the past six meetings between these teams. This includes last season, when Oklahoma won 66-59 in Lubbock, easily eclipsing the over/under of 85.5.

Washington State Cougars (-3, 64.5) at Arizona Wildcats - 9:30 p.m. ET

The under is 8-2 in Washington State's past 10 games (one of the two games to go over went to triple-overtime).

USC Trojans (-3.5, 59) at Arizona State Sun Devils - 10:45 p.m. ET