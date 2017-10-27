Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the Week 8 NFL games.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Sunday unless otherwise specified.

Minnesota Vikings (-9.5, 38) vs. Cleveland Browns -- 9:30 a.m. ET (London)

Under Mike Zimmer, the Vikings are 11-3 ATS against AFC opponents.

Even with a cover against the Tennessee Titans last week, the Browns are 4-13 ATS in their past 17 games. Cleveland has covered in consecutive weeks just twice under Hue Jackson.

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints (-9, 47.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Bears are 3-0 ATS with two outright wins since naming Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback (underdog in every game).

Bears in Games Started by Mitchell Trubisky Opponent Line Result Sun. at Saints +9 ? Week 7 Panthers +3 Won by 14 Week 6 at Ravens +5.5 Won by 3 (OT) Week 5 Vikings +3.5 Lost by 3

The over is 12-3 in the Saints' past 15 home games

Atlanta Falcons (-5, 45) at New York Jets -- 1 p.m. ET

The Jets are 4-0 with three outright wins in their past four games as a home underdog.

For the third straight week, the Jets are a win away from clinching the over on their preseason win total of 3.5.

The over is 2-4 in Falcons games this season. That is already more unders than in all of last season, when the over was 16-3 in Atlanta's games.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5, 46) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Panthers are 7-1 ATS with five outright wins as an underdog in games started by Cam Newton since 2015.

The Buccaneers are 3-11 ATS with nine outright losses in their past 14 games as a favorite.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (-12.5, 45.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

This will mark the most points the Eagles are favored by since Week 10 in 2011. Philadelphia has lost outright in in each of its past three games as a favorite of at least 12 points.

Eagles as a 12-Point Favorite, Last 4 Occurrences Opponent Line Result 2017 49ers -12.5 ? 2011 Cardinals -13.5 Lost by 4 2010 Vikings -14.5 Lost by 10 2009 at Raiders -14.5 Lost by 4

Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills (-2.5, 45.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

Derek Carr is 9-2 ATS with seven outright wins in road starts as an underdog over the past three seasons.

The over is 10-1 in the Bills' past 11 home games.

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals (-10.5, 42) -- 1 p.m. ET

The under is 11-3 in the Bengals' past 14 games.

The Colts are 0-3 ATS in their three road games this season, having been outscored by an average of 26.3 points.

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (-7, 48.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

Philip Rivers is 11-2 ATS with four outright wins in 13 career starts as an underdog of at least seven points.

The total has gone under in three straight Patriots' games after it had gone over in eight in a row prior to this stretch.

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks (-5.5, 46) -- 4:05 p.m. ET

The Seahawks are 6-0 ATS and 6-0 SU in their past six games against starting quarterbacks that enter the game with fewer than 10 career starts. Seattle has won those six games by an average of 20.3 points, while allowing just 9.7 points per game.

Dallas Cowboys (-2, 49) at Washington Redskins -- 4:25 p.m. ET

The road team in 6-0 ATS in the past six meetings between these rivals.

The over is 12-4-1 in the Redskins' past 17 games as an underdog. This includes a 2-0 over record in the two games as a 'dog against the Cowboys during this span.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3, 45.5) at Detroit Lions -- 8:30 p.m. ET

The under is 20-5 in the Steelers' past 25 road games, including a 4-0 mark this season.

The Lions are 1-6 ATS and 1-6 SU in their past seven games against teams with a winning record.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-7, 43) -- 8:30 p.m. ET (Monday)