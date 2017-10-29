Full list of Week 9 NFL lines

Here are the lines for Week 9 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Nov. 2
Buffalo Bills (-3.5, 43) at New York Jets
Sunday, Nov. 5
1 p.m. ET
Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5, 43.5)
Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 42) at New York Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-7, 50)
Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5, 39.5)
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (-2.5, 43.5)
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-12.5, 49)
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (NL)
4 p.m. ET
Arizona Cardinals (-1.5, 39.5) at San Francisco 49ers
Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks (-7.5, 45)
Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys (PK, 51.5)
8 p.m. ET
Oakland Raiders (-3, 44) at Miami Dolphins
Monday, Nov. 6
Detroit Lions (-2.5, 43) at Green Bay Packers