          Full list of Week 9 NFL lines

          11:47 AM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
          Here are the lines for Week 9 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Nov. 2

          Buffalo Bills (-3.5, 43) at New York Jets

          Sunday, Nov. 5

          1 p.m. ET

          Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5, 43.5)

          Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 42) at New York Giants

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-7, 50)

          Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5, 39.5)

          Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (-2.5, 43.5)

          Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-12.5, 49)

          Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (NL)

          4 p.m. ET

          Arizona Cardinals (-1.5, 39.5) at San Francisco 49ers

          Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks (-7.5, 45)

          Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys (PK, 51.5)

          8 p.m. ET

          Oakland Raiders (-3, 44) at Miami Dolphins

          Monday, Nov. 6

          Detroit Lions (-2.5, 43) at Green Bay Packers

