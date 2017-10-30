Week 8 NFL favorites topple books

Week 8 in the NFL was somewhat unusual in its predictability: Favorites won 10 of 11 games on Sunday.

If the favored Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos tonight on Monday Night Football, favorites will be 12-1 on the week. The last time favorites were that successful straight-up was Week 11 of 2012, when the chalk won 13 of 14 games, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The only underdog to pull an outright upset Sunday was the Carolina Panthers, and they were only 1-point underdogs at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers won 17-3.

Favorites won every other game, leaving multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks in the red. But it could have been worse for the books. While favorites went 10-1 straight-up, they finished only 6-5 against the closing spread at the Westgate SuperBook.

Overall, though, Sunday went to the betting public, which was rewarded for siding with some of the day's biggest favorites.

"In general, we got beaten up on the money-line favorites and the teasers, with all the favorites winning," Jason Simbal, vice president of risk for sportsbook operator CG Technology, told ESPN.

The Philadelphia Eagles' 33-10 rout of the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys' 33-19 win over Washington produced the biggest losses of the day for the books. The Eagles were 13-point favorites, while the Cowboys were 3-point favorites.

The heavily-backed Pittsburgh Steelers' 20-15 win over the Detroit Lions cemented a winning day for the betting public. Two hours before the prime-time kickoff at MGM sportsbooks, eight times as much money had been bet on the Steelers as had been wagered on the Lions.

Caesars Palace sportsbooks reported having "significant" parlay liability on Pittsburgh and ended up taking a six-figure loss on the NFL on Sunday, director of specialty games Frank Kunovic told ESPN. CG Technology and MGM were among the other bookmakers that suffered a small losing Sunday.

A last-minute pick-six in the Dallas-Washington game also went against the books. With the Cowboys leading 26-19 with 21 seconds to play, Dallas safety Byron Jones returned an interception for a touchdown, pushing the final score over the posted total of 46.5 and causing loud groans in the sportsbook office at the Westgate SuperBook.

"That hurt," Westgate assistant manager Ed Salmons said. "We needed the under."