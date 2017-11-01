Odds shift on favored Dodgers ahead of Game 7

The odds on Game 7 of the World Series have fluctuated significantly ahead of Wednesday's decisive showdown between the favored Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros.

Sportsbooks late Tuesday night opened the Dodgers as low as -135 favorites in Game 7. The price on Los Angeles had grown to -160 at multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks as of Wednesday afternoon. The underdog Astros are listed around +145.

The early betting action on Game 7 was light as of Wednesday morning in Las Vegas, but bigger bets were expected closer to the first pitch.

"We heard rumors of a couple big bets [coming tonight], but we'll see," MGM vice present of race and sports Jay Rood said. "If we can get them to fall on either side, then we're good."

The World Series has attracted an array of big bets, from ticket brokers, a savvy mattress salesman and an unnamed bettor who has plunked down multiple six-figure bets on Games 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 at several sportsbooks around Las Vegas.

The largest bet that Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology had taken on Game 7 as of noon PT was $30,000 on the Dodgers.

"We haven't gotten completely destroyed for the World Series," Rood said. "We still have an out tonight if all things go as they should and we get the Dodgers."

As of noon PT, at the Westgate SuperBook, 60 percent of the bets and 66 percent of the money was on the Dodgers.

"[It's] very early still," Westgate assistant manager Randy Blum said at that point.

Yu Darvish will start for the Dodgers, with Lance McCullers Jr. going for the Astros. But both teams are expected to use several pitchers, including Game 5 starters Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers and Dallas Keuchel of the Astros.

The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas also has a prop bet on the total number of pitchers used in Game 7. The over/under of total pitchers is set at 9.5.