The Houston Astros may be World Series champions, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to win next year's MLB title, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Westgate opened the Dodgers as 5-1 favorites, with Clayton Kershaw and a strong lineup returning. Bob Scucci, director of race and sports for Boyd Gaming Corp., told ESPN that it opened the Dodgers at 4-1.

"We opened Los Angeles as the favorite because of the quality of the team and other factors, like our proximity to L.A. and their popularity," John Murray, associate manager at Westgate, told ESPN. "Houston is every bit as good and almost as young as the Dodgers, but they just don't attract the betting attention the Dodgers and Cubs do."

Ed Salmons, manager at Westgate, offered his take on the Dodgers.

"Deepest team in baseball with a ton of money and minor league prospects. Will be great for years to come," Salmons said.

The Cleveland Indians and Astros are tied at 6-1 odds, followed by the Washington Nationals at 7-1 and New York Yankees at 8-1. The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, two other playoff teams this season, are next at 10-1.

The Detroit Tigers have the worst odds to win the 2018 World Series at Westgate at 300-1.