Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the weekend slate of Week 10 college football games.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are played Saturday unless otherwise specified.

Penn State Nittany Lions (-8.5, 47.5) at Michigan State Spartans -- 12 p.m. ET

Michigan State is 11-4 ATS with eight outright wins as an underdog since the start of the 2013 season.

The over is 7-1 in Penn State's past eight games with a total in the 40s.

Wisconsin Badgers (-13.5, 48.5) at Indiana Hoosiers -- 12 p.m. ET

Wisconsin is 10-2 ATS in road games since Paul Chryst took over as its head in 2015.

Wisconsin has alternated ATS wins and losses in all eight of its games this season (lost ATS last week at Illinois).

Auburn Tigers (-15, 51.5) at Texas A&M Aggies -- 12 p.m. ET

The road team has covered in all five meetings between these teams since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012.

South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs (-24, 44.5) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

South Carolina is 5-0 ATS with four outright wins as an underdog this season.

South Carolina as an Underdog in 2017 Opponent Line Result Sat. at Georgia +24 ? Oct. 14 at Tennessee +2.5 Won by 6 Oct. 7 vs. Arkansas +3 Won by 26 Sept. 30 at Texas A&M +7.5 Lost by 7 Sept. 9 at Missouri +2.5 Won by 18 Sept. 2 vs. NC State +6 Won by 7

Georgia is 6-2 ATS this season, but failed to cover in its two games as a favorite of 20 or more points. Dating back to 2015, the Bulldogs are 0-5 ATS in their five games as a 20-point favorite.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-14, 55) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Over the past two seasons, Wake Forest is 10-2 ATS with five outright wins as an underdog.

Clemson Tigers (-7.5, 51) at NC State Wolfpack -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Over the past two seasons, the under is 7-1 in games when NC State is an underdog.

Clemson is 5-0 ATS in its past five games as either a single-digit favorite or underdog.

Ohio State Buckeyes (-17, 52) at Iowa Hawkeyes -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Since Kirk Ferentz became its head coach in 1999, Iowa is 10-3 ATS with four outright wins as an underdog of at least seven points at home. That includes losing 21-19 on the final play of the game against Penn State as 13-point underdogs earlier this season.

The over is 6-0 in Ohio State's past six conference games.

Iowa State Cyclones at West Virginia Mountaineers (-2.5, 60) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Since Matt Campbell became its head coach in 2016, Iowa State is 9-3 ATS as an underdog in conference games. This includes a 3-1 ATS mark with three outright wins as an underdog against Big 12 teams this season.

Stanford Cardinal at Washington State Cougars (-2, 55) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Since David Shaw became its head coach in 2011, Stanford is 9-3 ATS with seven outright wins as an underdog.

Over the past two seasons, Washington State is 1-5 ATS as a single-digit favorite.

Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys (-2.5, 76) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma is 5-1 ATS with five outright wins in its past six games as an underdog. The Sooners' five outright wins as an underdog during this span have been by an average of 11.6 points.

Texas Longhorns at TCU Horned Frogs (-7, 47) -- 7:15 p.m. ET

Tom Herman is 8-0 ATS with five outright wins as an underdog in his head coaching career. This includes a 3-0 ATS mark so far in his first season at Texas.

UCF Knights (-14.5, 74.5) at SMU Mustangs -- 7:30 p.m. ET

UCF is 6-1 ATS in its past seven road games.

LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide (-21.5, 48.5) -- 8 p.m. ET

Alabama has covered in four straight meetings against LSU.

The under is 5-0-2 in the past seven meetings between these teams.

Virginia Tech Hokies (-2.5, 50) at Miami Hurricanes -- 8 p.m. ET

This will mark the second time that Miami is an underdog in 21 games under head coach Mark Richt. The previous game also came against Virginia Tech, which the Hurricanes lost 37-16 as 6-point underdogs.

Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies (-17.5, 52.5) -- 10 p.m. ET

The under is 8-1 in Washington's past nine games against conference opponents.

The under is 7-0 in Oregon's past seven road games.

Arizona Wildcats at USC Trojans (-7.5, 73) -- 10:45 p.m. ET