Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the Week 9 NFL games.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are on Sunday unless otherwise specified.

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars (-5.5, 39) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Jaguars have alternated ATS/SU wins and losses in their seven games this season. Jacksonville's last game was a 27-0 win as 3-point favorites at Indianapolis in Week 7.

The Jaguars are 1-7 ATS in their past eight home games played in Jacksonville.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (-1.5, 42.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Panthers are 8-1 ATS with six outright wins as an underdog in games started by Cam Newton since 2015.

Cam Newton as an Underdog -- Since 2015 Games 9* ATS W-L 8-1 Outright wins 6 *Not including Sunday (+1.5 vs. ATL)

The under is 17-5 in the 22 all-time meetings in Carolina between these division rivals.

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5, 43.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Broncos are 0-4 ATS in their past four games as an underdog.

Carson Wentz is 9-3 ATS in 12 career starts at home.

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 42) at New York Giants -- 1 p.m. ET

The under is 7-1 in the Giants' past eight games against teams with a winning record, including a 3-0 mark this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-7, 52) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Saints are 10-2 ATS in their past 12 games against divisional opponents.

The under is 13-4 in the past 17 meetings between these division rivals.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-7, 46) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Texans were a 12.5-point favorite in this game prior to Deshaun Watson's injury.

Tom Savage is 0-3 ATS in three career NFL starts.

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (-3.5, 43.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The total has gone over in four straight Ravens games. That is one shy of matching the franchise record for consecutive games to go over in a season (five straight in 2007).

The over is 13-5 in Marcus Mariota's past 18 starts.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers -- 4:05 p.m. ET

The 49ers are 6-0 ATS in their past six games against divisional opponents.

The Cardinals are 2-8 ATS in their past 10 road or neutral-site games.

Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks (-7.5, 45) -- 4:05 p.m. ET

The Seahawks are 4-0 ATS in their past four home games against teams from the Eastern Time zone. Seattle has won those four games by an average of 23 points per game.

The over is 13-4-1 in the Redskins' past 17 games as an underdog.

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys (-2, 52.5) -- 4:25 p.m. ET

The Chiefs are 9-1 ATS in their past 10 road games.

The under is 8-2 in the Cowboys' past 10 games against AFC opponents.

Oakland Raiders (-3, 44) at Miami Dolphins -- 8:30 p.m. ET

This will mark the third time that the Raiders are a road favorite in prime time since 2001. Oakland has lost outright in each of the previous two games, including a 27-10 defeat as 3.5-point favorites at Washington in Week 3 on Sunday Night Football.

Detroit Lions (-2.5, 43.5) at Green Bay Packers -- 8:30 p.m. ET

The Packers are 16-6 ATS in 22 games against the Lions under Mike McCarthy.

This would mark the second time that the Lions are favored at Green Bay in the past 25 seasons. The previous game came in Week 17 of the 2011 season, when Detroit lost 45-41 as 6.5-point favorites.