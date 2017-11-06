Full list of Week 10 NFL lines

Here are the lines for Week 10 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Lines updated Monday morning.
Thursday, Nov. 9
Seattle Seahawks (-6, 41.5) at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, Nov. 12
1 p.m. ET
Minnesota Vikings (-1.5, 42.5) at Washington Redskins
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-5, 38)
Pittsburgh Steelers (-10, 44.5) at Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars (-4, 41)
New York Jets (-2.5, 41.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (-4.5, 40.5)
New Orleans Saints (-2.5, 46) at Buffalo Bills
Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions (-12, 43.5)
4:05 p.m. ET
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams (-12, 46.5)
4:25 p.m. ET
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 50.5)
New York Giants (-1, 42.5) at San Francisco 49ers
8:30 p.m. ET
New England Patriots (-7.5, 46.5) at Denver Broncos
Monday, Nov. 13
Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers (-9, 39.5)