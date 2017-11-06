        <
          Full list of Week 10 NFL lines

          12:17 PM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
          Here are the lines for Week 10 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Lines updated Monday morning.

          Thursday, Nov. 9

          Seattle Seahawks (-6, 41.5) at Arizona Cardinals

          Sunday, Nov. 12

          1 p.m. ET

          Minnesota Vikings (-1.5, 42.5) at Washington Redskins

          Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-5, 38)

          Pittsburgh Steelers (-10, 44.5) at Indianapolis Colts

          Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars (-4, 41)

          New York Jets (-2.5, 41.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (-4.5, 40.5)

          New Orleans Saints (-2.5, 46) at Buffalo Bills

          Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions (-12, 43.5)

          4:05 p.m. ET

          Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams (-12, 46.5)

          4:25 p.m. ET

          Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 50.5)

          New York Giants (-1, 42.5) at San Francisco 49ers

          8:30 p.m. ET

          New England Patriots (-7.5, 46.5) at Denver Broncos

          Monday, Nov. 13

          Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers (-9, 39.5)

