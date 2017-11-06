Full list of Week 10 NFL lines

Here are the lines for Week 10 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Lines updated Monday morning.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Seattle Seahawks (-6, 41.5) at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, Nov. 12

1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings (-1.5, 42.5) at Washington Redskins

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-5, 38)

Pittsburgh Steelers (-10, 44.5) at Indianapolis Colts

Editor's Picks Eagles push Pats for best odds to win title The Eagles are pushing the Patriots for best odds to win the Super Bowl this season.

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars (-4, 41)

New York Jets (-2.5, 41.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (-4.5, 40.5)

New Orleans Saints (-2.5, 46) at Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions (-12, 43.5)

4:05 p.m. ET

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams (-12, 46.5)

4:25 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 50.5)

New York Giants (-1, 42.5) at San Francisco 49ers

8:30 p.m. ET

New England Patriots (-7.5, 46.5) at Denver Broncos

Monday, Nov. 13

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers (-9, 39.5)