No. 1 Duke enters the season as the consensus favorite to win the national championship, but No. 2 Michigan State is seeing the most interest at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The Blue Devils are the favorites at 3-1, followed by the Spartans and Kentucky, who are each 6-1 at William Hill's Nevada sportsbooks. Arizona, at 8-1, is the only other team with single-digit odds.

Duke and Michigan State are 4-1 co-favorites at the Westgate SuperBook.

The Spartans opened at 20-1 to win the national title and have been supported heavily throughout the offseason. More bets have been placed and more money has been wagered on Michigan State to win the national championship than any other team at William Hill, CG Technology and Caesars Palace sportsbooks.

The Spartans have the most bets at the Westgate, but Duke has more attracted more money.

No. 4 Kansas is 12-1, and No. 7 Wichita State, which returns all five starters from last year's NCAA tournament team, is 20-1, followed by defending national champion North Carolina at 22-1.

Missouri, which landed No. 2 overall recruit and NBA prospect Michael Porter Jr. in April, saw its odds improve from 300-1 to 25-1 at William Hill.

The college basketball season tips off Friday.