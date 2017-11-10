Here is a look at some things to know as you bet the weekend slate of Week 11 college football games.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and all games are played Saturday unless otherwise specified.

Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes (-16.5, 53.5) - 12 p.m. ET

Michigan State is 12-4 ATS with nine outright wins as an underdog since the start of the 2013 season.

The Spartans are 4-0 ATS with three outright wins in their past four games as a 'dog against Ohio State.

The over is 7-0 in Ohio State's past seven conference games.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (-6.5, 60.5) at Iowa State Cyclones - 12 p.m. ET

The total has gone under in each of Iowa State's past four games. All four of these games ended up going under by more than 17 points from the closing total.

NC State Wolfpack (-3, 52) at Boston College Eagles - 12 p.m. ET

Boston College is 5-1 ATS with three outright wins as a 'dog this season. The three outright wins as a 'dog have all come in the Eagles' past three games.

Connecticut Huskies at UCF Knights (-40.5, 64) - 12 p.m. ET

Connecticut is 5-1-1 ATS in its past seven games as a 'dog of at least 20 points.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Syracuse Orange (-1, 66) - 3 p.m. ET

Over the past two seasons, Wake Forest is 11-2 ATS with five outright wins as a 'dog.

Georgia Bulldogs (-2.5, 47) at Auburn Tigers - 3:30 p.m. ET

Georgia is 6-0 ATS in its past six road/neutral games.

The total has gone over in all six of Auburn's conference games this season.

Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers (-12.5, 46) - 3:30 p.m. ET

Iowa is 5-0 ATS in its past five games as a double-digit 'dog. This includes a 55-24 win as 20.5-point underdogs last week against Ohio State.

Wisconsin has alternated ATS wins and losses in all nine of its games this season (won ATS last week at Indiana).

It has been a rough season for Jimbo Fisher's Florida State Seminoles. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers (-15.5, 46) - 3:30 p.m. ET

This would mark the fourth time in the past 40 seasons that Florida State is a 'dog of at least 15 points. The Seminoles are 0-3 ATS in their previous three games as a 'dog of 15-plus points.

Michigan Wolverines (-17, 45) at Maryland Terrapins - 3:30 p.m. ET

The over is 13-1 in Michigan's past 14 games when the total is below 50.

Washington State Cougars (-1, 52) at Utah Utes - 5:30 p.m. ET

Since the start of the 2014 season, Utah is 12-3 ATS with seven outright wins as a 'dog.

Washington State is 2-6 ATS in its past eight games as a road favorite.

Alabama Crimson Tide (-14, 51) at Mississippi State Bulldogs - 7 p.m. ET

Since Nick Saban became Alabama's head coach in 2007, the under is 9-1 in games between these SEC West rivals. This includes a 5-0 under record in games played in Starkville.

Alabama is 9-2 ATS in its past 11 road games.

Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats (-4.5, 48.5) - 7 p.m. ET

Since the start of the 2015 season, Northwestern is 9-2 ATS as a favorite in Big Ten play.

New Mexico Lobos at Texas A&M Aggies (-17.5, 51.5) - 7 p.m. ET

New Mexico is 10-2 ATS with six outright wins in its past 12 games as a double-digit 'dog.

Since the start of the 2015 season, Texas A&M is 1-10 ATS in games played in November or later.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-3.5, 57.5) at Miami Hurricanes - 8 p.m. ET

Since its loss to Georgia in Week 2, Notre Dame is 6-1 ATS (only failed cover came last week vs Wake Forest).

The under is 10-2 in Miami's past 12 games, including a 7-1 mark this season.

TCU Horned Frogs at Oklahoma Sooners (-6.5, 61.5) - 8 p.m. ET

TCU has won outright in each of its past three games as an underdog.

The under is 11-2 in TCU's past 13 games in Big 12 play. This includes the total going under in five straight games for Horned Frogs.

Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Wildcats (-21, 71.5) - 10 p.m. ET