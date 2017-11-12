        <
          Full list of Week 11 NFL lines

          8:00 PM ET
          Here are the lines for Week 11 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday,Nov. 16

          Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7)

          Sunday, Nov. 19

          1 p.m. ET

          Detroit Lions (-3) at Chicago Bears

          Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5) at Cleveland Browns

          Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) at Green Bay Packers

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins (-3)

          Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings (-1.5)

          Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints (-7.5)

          Kansas City Chiefs (-11.5) at New York Giants

          Arizona Cardinals (-1.5) at Houston Texans

          4:05 p.m. ET

          Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers (-4)

          4:25 p.m. ET

          Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos (-3)

          New England Patriots (-5.5) at Oakland Raiders

          8:30 p.m. ET

          Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) at Dallas Cowboys

          Monday, Nov. 13

          Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks (-3)

