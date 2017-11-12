Full list of Week 11 NFL lines

Here are the lines for Week 11 of the NFL season from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday,Nov. 16
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7)
Sunday, Nov. 19
1 p.m. ET
Detroit Lions (-3) at Chicago Bears
Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5) at Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) at Green Bay Packers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins (-3)
Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings (-1.5)
Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints (-7.5)
Kansas City Chiefs (-11.5) at New York Giants
Arizona Cardinals (-1.5) at Houston Texans
4:05 p.m. ET
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers (-4)
4:25 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos (-3)
New England Patriots (-5.5) at Oakland Raiders
8:30 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) at Dallas Cowboys
Monday, Nov. 13
Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks (-3)