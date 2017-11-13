Alabama-Auburn point spread moves seven points

Alabama finds a way to outlast Mississippi State and has No. 1 ranking sitting on the doorstep. (1:00)

The point spread on the Alabama-Auburn game moved seven points over the weekend in Las Vegas, upping the intrigue on the always-meaningful Iron Bowl.

The Crimson Tide are currently a 3-point favorite over the Tigers at the Westgate SuperBook. Alabama visits Auburn on Nov. 25.

For the past three weeks, Alabama had been a 10-point favorite over the Tigers at the Westgate. But Saturday had a major impact on the line, dropping it seven points.

Auburn was impressive in a 40-17 rout of No. 1 Georgia, the largest win over a team ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings to date. The previous four losses by top-ranked teams in the CFP rankings were by a combined 21 points, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Alabama, playing with a depleted defense, survived its sternest test in a 31-24 win at Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide trailed 24-17 in the fourth quarter before quarterback Jalen Hurts led two late scoring drives and threw the winning touchdown to DeVonta Smith with 25 seconds to play.

The Crimson Tide have lost four linebackers to injuries this season. Shaun Dion Hamilton, Christian Miller and Terrell Lewis are out for the season, and Mack Wilson is out 4-6 weeks with a foot injury suffered in early November.

Left guard Ross Pierschbacher suffered a high-ankle sprain against Mississippi State and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, according to ESPN's Alex Scarborough.

"We've had more games missed by starters this year than any time that I've ever been coaching, not just at Alabama," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban told reporters after the Mississippi State game.

Westgate SuperBook assistant manager Ed Salmons, who oversees the sportsbook's football odds, said the Crimson Tide's injuries combined with Auburn's showing against Georgia prompted the touchdown adjustment to the Iron Bowl point spread.

"It's going to be a struggle," Salmons said of the Alabama-Auburn game. "It's no gimme game."

Alabama remains an odds-on favorite at -110 to win the national championship at the SuperBook. Auburn saw its national championship odds improve from 80-1 to 10-1 in recent weeks.